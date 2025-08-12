7 ways to prioritise workplace wellness as a construction company

Construction Wellness

In a fast-paced working landscape, prioritizing employee well-being is crucial. This is especially true in the construction industry, where physically demanding roles and high-pressure environments significantly increase health risks.

It’s no secret that the construction industry is battling a mental health crisis in 2025. The CDC reports that the construction sector has one of the largest suicide rates in the US, with an average of 56 out of every 100,000 male construction workers taking their lives each year.

As a predominantly male-facing industry, many of these deaths are attributed to poor mental health support in the workplace and the stigmas surrounding men talking about their feelings.

With this in mind, we’re taking a deeper look into the state of mental health in the construction industry and offering US business leaders seven simple solutions to improve workplace wellness in 2025.

The Mental Health Crisis in Construction

In 2021, 15.4% of construction workers reported experiencing anxiety or depression, according to CPWR. This includes 14.5% reporting anxiety and 6.2% reporting depression.

The construction industry is one of the most physically demanding sectors in the US; therefore, it’s no surprise that physical health is continuously monitored to prevent injury and maintain workplace safety. However, mental health challenges are seemingly overlooked.

Construction workers work long hours, regularly face job insecurity, and are constantly battling increasing labor demands. These working conditions all contribute to high levels of stress, anxiety, and burnout, all contributing to poor mental health.

As a male-facing industry where stigmas surrounding mental health and a toxic culture of ‘no weakness’ prevail, many construction workers adopt unhealthy coping mechanisms to battle stress in the workplace.

These include increased alcohol use, social isolation, withdrawal, and even substance abuse.

In fact, research by the American Addiction Centers revealed that approximately 15% of construction workers in the US have a substance abuse disorder.

If the industry’s approach to mental health remains unchanged, these figures are likely to increase in the coming years, particularly in the wake of a national labor shortage and rising living costs.

7 Ways to Prioritize Workplace Wellness as a Construction Company

The construction industry can be rewarding yet challenging for the modern-day workforce. With more pressure than ever before to battle peak labor demands, stress levels are quickly rising within the sector.

On the back of this, the construction industry is experiencing a mass retention problem. With a predicted labor shortage of more than 650,000 workers, according to CNBC, many companies are being forced to confront stress and burnout in the workplace to encourage current employees to stay on board.

With this in mind, we’ve put together a workplace well-being toolkit for construction businesses looking to improve their mental health support in 2025.

Set Up a Support Network

One of the easiest ways to combat poor mental health in the workplace is to set up a support network.

A whopping 92% of construction workers feel uncomfortable discussing their mental health with their employers.

In order to improve this, construction companies should set up an easily accessible support network where workers can express their concerns and seek advice when struggling in the workplace.

For long-term success, companies can also use automated construction software to proactively monitor workloads, flag burnout risks, and offer timely support. Integrated mental health resources and confidential self-assessments can also be delivered directly through employee portals, improving access and reducing stigma.

Train Managers and Employees

The discussion around mental health has taken precedence in recent years, especially regarding building a positive work environment. The first line of defense always starts with training employees to manage stress effectively.

Introducing training modules that aim to reduce stress through education on the importance of exercise, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance, therapy or counselling can help shift negative thoughts to positive actions, and teach workers how to spot stress in other colleagues.

Managers and supervisors should also receive training on how to spot early signs of stress and burnout.

This should be focused on arming managers and supervisors with the communication skills needed to have difficult conversations with their team.

These skills can include: using empathetic language, asking probing questions in a sensitive manner, and having knowledge of the resources available should the employees need further help.

Improve Access to Resources

Another major area for consideration is access to helpful resources. From employee assistance programs to facilitating peer support groups, connecting employees with appropriate resources and support networks is a brilliant way to help them manage any work-related mental health issues.

For a digitally connected workforce, raise awareness of mobile support applications too, such as Calm and Headspace. These can be accessed 24/7 and can help workers explore mindfulness and meditation as a means of coping with stress and burnout.

Focus on Nutrition

Alongside sleep and exercise, proper nutrition is one of the key aspects of maintaining good mental health. In an industry where, quite often, time is limited, it’s very easy to pick up the easiest but in most cases, the unhealthiest option in the shop.

Physically providing healthier options on-site for employees is the key to success. Promoting more fruit, vegetables, fiber, and reducing fats and sugars can boost energy levels for both physical and mental tasks.

Introduce Team-Building Sessions

Team building is the key to a happier workforce. In the construction industry in particular, regularly holding team-building exercises can significantly improve morale, strengthen bonds, and promote open communication.

Anything from physical team building to group activities outside of the workplace has a major impact on workplace wellness.

Better still, companies that prioritize team building see a 25% increase in productivity and a reduction in burnout among employees.

Help Maintain a Work-Life Balance

"Maintaining a work-life balance is essential to our mental health, and employers need to be attentive to ensuring that work does not affect our personal and family time," says Jonathan Fashanu, founding director of Dash House Group.

Construction companies often require employees to work long hours, meaning that they get little to no time to enjoy life outside of the workplace. This leads to a fast burnout and a loss of interest in the job at hand.

Instead, help employees schedule their work around their personal lives. If possible, introduce flexible working schedules and offer frequent breaks for workers to connect with each other and enjoy time away from the building site.

"Encouraging social activities that include families helps us integrate community values into the work environment."

Encourage Pride in the Job

Job pride is crucial, regardless of your role within a company. Construction workers at all levels should take pride in their work and strive to advance within their company.

The key to encouraging pride in one's job is to celebrate achievements and make employees feel as if they are an essential part of the team.

Introduce schemes such as Employee of the Month and provide employees with targets to work towards. This fuels their fire and encourages them to engage with their work both physically and mentally.

Research indicates that when employees feel valued in the workplace, their self-worth increases, while anxiety and depression levels decrease.

Wrapping Up

As the construction industry evolves, company leaders should be prepared to make mental health an important topic of conversation in the workplace.

Offering workers unwavering support and encouraging open communication within the team helps to break stigmas surrounding mental health and fosters a healthier, happier workplace moving forward.