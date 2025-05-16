adi Group champions employee wellbeing with week-long mental health awareness campaign

adi Group staff donned green on Thursday 15th May in support of the Mental Health Foundation's "Wear It Green Day"

The engineering business has introduced a range of initiatives throughout Mental Health Awareness Week 2025.

Leading multi-disciplinary engineering firm adi Group has proudly recognised Mental Health Awareness Week 2025 with a full programme of activities aimed at supporting employee wellbeing.

Throughout the week, the Group has been engaging staff across its business with initiatives designed to encourage open conversations, promote the use of internal support services and raise funds for mental health charities.

This has included shining a spotlight on the wellbeing support already available to employees, such as the company’s Employee Assistance Programme, access to Medicash and the use of a Virtual GP service – all key tools which are available to staff as part of adi Group’s commitment to holistic health support.

Throughout the week, the company has shared personal stories and insights from its own Mental Health First Aiders, helping to open dialogue and reduce stigma around mental health challenges, showing that support is always within reach.

The week has also included recently-launched initiative “Wellbeing Wednesday”, when employees are treated to healthy food and snacks, as well as “Wear It Green Day”, which has seen staff donning green in solidarity with the Mental Health Foundation – with funds raised donated directly to the charity.

A key highlight of the week has been the launch of the “One Plus One” initiative, a virtual letterbox where employees can submit positive, uplifting notes about their colleagues. Notes can be anonymous or named, and for every message received the firm will make a donation to mental health charity Mind.

The campaign will also leave a lasting physical imprint on the workplace with the installation of a Wellbeing Wall in the company’s head office. This interactive space, designed to remain permanently, invites employees to share messages of encouragement, healthy recipes, mindfulness tips and more.

Paul Smith, CEO, emphasised the importance of the initiative: “Mental Health Awareness Week is a meaningful opportunity for us to shine a light on the importance of mental wellbeing at work.

“These activities are not just symbolic; they reflect our commitment to supporting our people in every aspect of their lives. It's all about creating a workplace culture where everyone feels seen, supported and encouraged.

“We’re proud to have created a business where kindness, transparency and support go hand in hand.”