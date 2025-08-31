Aldi is the only supermarket to roll out this change in September - but what exactly is the Aldi 2p rule?

The Aldi 2p rule is set to be rolled out - giving staff at the supermarket giant a large-than-expected pay rise. The chain, which has a rule "never to be beaten on pay" has announced thousands of workers will get a bump in pay from tomorrow (September 1).

Last month, the firm - which has more than 28,000 employees in the UK - said pay for Store Assistants was set to rise from £12.75 to £13 an hour from September 1 - making it the first supermarket to offer the minimum rate.

However, it has now made a further increase - to £13.02 an hour - in order to keep its position as the sector leader for pay. The rate increases to £13.95 with length of service, while in London, the new rates are rising from £14.05 an hour to £14.35, increasing to £14.66 with length of service.

The change marks the second pay increase for Aldi store colleagues this year, while the budget chain is also the only retailer to offer all colleagues paid breaks, worth around £1,425 a year for the average worker.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: "Our colleagues are at the heart of our success, and we’re committed to ensuring they are fully rewarded for the outstanding work they do. Today’s higher than planned pay rise is part of our promise to never be beaten on pay."

Anyone interested in applying for jobs with Aldi should visit the Aldi recruitment website.