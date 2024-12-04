Aldi has once again been crowned the UK’s cheapest supermarket by consumer group Which? for the 13th straight month.

Shoppers can save more than £100 by switching to Aldi for their weekly shop during December, the retailer says.

According to Which?, a basket of 55 essential items costs an average of £97.89 at Aldi, making it significantly cheaper than competitors. The closest rival, Lidl, came in at £98.34 without loyalty discounts. Aldi’s basket was £10.56 cheaper than Tesco, £14.17 cheaper than Sainsbury’s, and £25.43 cheaper than Waitrose, which ranked as the most expensive.

Aldi claims that shoppers switching from Waitrose to Aldi for their weekly shop could save up to £101.72 by the end of December.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “The Which? analysis confirms the only place shoppers can get Aldi prices - is Aldi. Christmas is top of mind with shoppers now, and many are looking to afford a great festive season without breaking the bank. It’s reassuring that switching to Aldi will help shoppers save for the big day.”

The Which? findings compared the average cost of 55 essential items across multiple supermarkets. Here’s how the prices ranked:

Aldi: £97.89

Lidl (with loyalty discount): £98.27

Lidl: £98.34

Tesco (with loyalty discount): £105.61

Sainsbury’s (with loyalty discount): £106.71

Tesco: £108.45

Asda: £108.73

Morrisons (with loyalty discount): £111.00

Morrisons: £111.92

Sainsbury’s: £112.06

Ocado: £116.75

Waitrose: £123.32