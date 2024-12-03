Angry British consumers are boycotting Arla Foods over concerns about its trial use of a feed additive called Bovaer, aimed at reducing methane emissions from cows.

Many have taken to social media to share videos of themselves pouring Arla products, including milk, down the drain.

The controversy began after Arla, one of the UK’s largest dairy producers, announced its plan to introduce Bovaer on 30 of its farms in collaboration with UK supermarkets like Tesco, Aldi, and Morrisons. The additive, developed by Dutch firm DSM, is designed to reduce cows' methane emissions by 27%, a move intended to address climate change.

While regulatory bodies, including the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the UK Food Standards Agency (FSA), have declared the additive safe, online claims have linked Bovaer to fertility issues and cancer risks. Some consumers have questioned the long-term effects of using such additives, despite reassurances from experts and regulators.

Arla has strongly refuted the allegations. A spokesperson said: “At no point during the trial will there be any impact on the milk we produce as it does not pass from the cow into the milk. Regulatory bodies have approved its use based on evidence that it does not harm the animals or negatively impact their health, productivity, or the quality of milk.”

The boycott extends to Arla's flagship products and brands, as well as those associated with the company. A widely shared list on social media includes:

Arla Cravendale, Arla BOB, Arla Protein, and Arla Lactofree

Butter brands: Lurpak and Anchor

Artisanal cheese brands: Castello and Apetina

Partner brands: Yeo Valley, McDonald's, and Starbucks (for whom Arla produces dairy products and ready-made chilled coffee drinks)

Supermarket own-brand products: Tesco, Asda, and Morrisons milk and cheese, which are supplied by Arla

Bovaer contains silicon dioxide, propylene glycol, and an organic compound called 3-nitrooxypropanol (3-NOP). The additive works by inhibiting the enzyme responsible for methane production in cows' stomachs. While Bovaer has been approved for use in the UK, EU, and other countries such as Australia, Brazil, and Canada, its safety data sheet advises protective measures for those handling the substance, as it may cause irritation and harm when inhaled or absorbed through the skin.

DSM, the additive’s manufacturer, responded to the backlash, stating: “In every case, the additive has proven safe for animals, farmers, and consumers. Bovaer never enters into milk and therefore does not reach consumers.”

On platforms like TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), videos of Brits pouring milk down the drain have gone viral. In one clip, viewed over 1.6 million times, a man holds a bottle of Asda semi-skimmed milk labelled “sourced from Arla farms” and declares: “This will be going straight down the drain, and I won’t be buying Asda milk again.”

Arla has called the misinformation circulating online “completely false” and clarified that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, who has invested in a similar methane-reducing supplement through a different company, has no involvement with Bovaer or Arla’s products.

“The information spreading online surrounding our link to Bill Gates is completely false and claims relating to his involvement in our products are inaccurate,” said an Arla spokesperson.

Experts have also assured the public that there is no risk to human health. The FSA reiterated: “Milk from cows given Bovaer, a feed additive used to reduce methane emissions, is safe to drink. Bovaer has undergone rigorous safety assessments and is approved for use in Great Britain.”