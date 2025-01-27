Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular burger chain Almost Famous has announced the closure of all its restaurants just 13 years after it first launched in Manchester.

Founder Beau Myers confirmed the news on Monday, citing economic pressures, “lingering debt” from the pandemic, and rising operational costs as the reasons for the closures. This means, all of its restaurants in Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds will shut their doors for good.

He said in a statement: “It is with broken hearts that today, 27th January 2025, we announce the closure of all Almost Famous venues across Manchester, Liverpool, and Leeds. The current economic climate has proven too challenging for us to overcome, with lingering debt from Covid and rising costs across every aspect of the business. Despite our best efforts, we are no longer able to continue.”

He added, “For over 13 years, we’ve had the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and passionate people in hospitality. We will do everything we can to support you during this transition.”

Almost Famous first opened its doors in Manchester’s Northern Quarter in 2012, quickly becoming a pioneer of the “dirty burger” trend and attracting long queues of eager diners. Its bold marketing, cheeky social media presence, and five-star reviews helped it expand to other cities, including Liverpool and Leeds.

Almost Famous on Great George Street has announced it's closing all its UK restaurants. | National World

However, challenges began to surface in recent years. The Withington branch closed in 2022 due to low footfall, and in May 2024, the brand admitted via social media that it was “struggling” and offered 50% off burgers in an attempt to boost sales.

Despite these efforts, the brand could not overcome the financial pressures.

While Almost Famous is closing, Beau confirmed that its late-night burger spot, Super Awesome Deluxe, and underground bar, Ego Death, both located in Manchester’s Northern Quarter, will remain open.

The company has encouraged those in the hospitality industry with job opportunities to reach out to their team via [email protected] to help staff find new roles.