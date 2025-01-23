Sainsbury's cafe closures: UK supermarket to close all remaining in-store cafes as it cuts 3,000 jobs in huge overhaul - full list of locations affected
The closures are part of plans by the UK’s largest supermarket group to save £1 billion over three years. It comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.
The latest round of closures is part of a shake-up which will result in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs. The headcount reduction represents about 2% of the company’s current 148,000-strong workforce.
It will see about 20% of senior management roles cut at the supermarket giant as part of plans to focus on fewer, bigger roles and to simplify its head office and management teams. The head office job losses will take place over the next few months.
Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” as it moves forward with its company strategy. He said: “As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.”
Sainsbury’s said it will also close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters in-store and make the most popular items available in the aisles instead. Listed below are the locations where the in-store cafes will shut.
- Fosse Park, Leicestershire
- Pontypridd, South Wales
- Rustington, West Sussex
- Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- Penzance, Cornwall
- Denton, Greater Manchester
- Wrexham, North Wales
- Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk
- Ely, Cambridgeshire
- Pontllanfraith, South Wales
- Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire
- Nantwich, Cheshire
- Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon
- Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent
- Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands
- Rhyl, North Wales
- Lincoln, Lincolnshire
- Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire
- Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent
- Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire
- Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex
- Barnstaple, Devon
- Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
- Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk
- Truro, Cornwall
- Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk
- Godalming, Surrey
- Hereford, Herefordshire
- Chichester, West Sussex
- Bognor Regis, West Sussex
- Newport, South Wales
- Talbot Heath, Dorset
- Rugby, Warwickshire
- Cannock, Staffordshire
- Leek, Staffordshire
- Winterstoke Road, Bristol
- Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester
- Morecambe, Lancashire
- Darlington, County Durham
- Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire
- Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon
- Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex
- Durham, County Durham
- Bamber Bridge, Lancashire
- Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands
- Hempstead Valley, Kent
- Hedge End, Hampshire
- Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
- Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent
- Stanway, Colchester, Essex
- Castle Point, Essex
- Isle of Wight
- Keighley, West Yorkshire
- Swadlincote, Derbyshire
- Leicester North, East Midlands
- Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
- Torquay, Devon
- Waterlooville, Hampshire
- Macclesfield, Cheshire
- Harrogate, North Yorkshire
- Cheadle, Greater Manchester
