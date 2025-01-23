Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sainsbury’s has said it will shut its remaining 61 in-store cafes as part of a major overhaul.

The closures are part of plans by the UK’s largest supermarket group to save £1 billion over three years. It comes almost three years after it shut 200 in-store cafes amid waning demand from shoppers.

The latest round of closures is part of a shake-up which will result in the loss of more than 3,000 jobs. The headcount reduction represents about 2% of the company’s current 148,000-strong workforce.

It will see about 20% of senior management roles cut at the supermarket giant as part of plans to focus on fewer, bigger roles and to simplify its head office and management teams. The head office job losses will take place over the next few months.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said the supermarket was facing a “particularly challenging cost environment” as it moves forward with its company strategy. He said: “As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.”

Sainsbury’s said it will also close its remaining patisserie, hot food and pizza counters in-store and make the most popular items available in the aisles instead. Listed below are the locations where the in-store cafes will shut.

Fosse Park, Leicestershire

Pontypridd, South Wales

Rustington, West Sussex

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Penzance, Cornwall

Denton, Greater Manchester

Wrexham, North Wales

Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Pontllanfraith, South Wales

Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire

Nantwich, Cheshire

Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon

Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent

Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands

Rhyl, North Wales

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire

Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent

Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire

Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex

Barnstaple, Devon

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk

Truro, Cornwall

Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk

Godalming, Surrey

Hereford, Herefordshire

Chichester, West Sussex

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Newport, South Wales

Talbot Heath, Dorset

Rugby, Warwickshire

Cannock, Staffordshire

Leek, Staffordshire

Winterstoke Road, Bristol

Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Morecambe, Lancashire

Darlington, County Durham

Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire

Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon

Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex

Durham, County Durham

Bamber Bridge, Lancashire

Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands

Hempstead Valley, Kent

Hedge End, Hampshire

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent

Stanway, Colchester, Essex

Castle Point, Essex

Isle of Wight

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Swadlincote, Derbyshire

Leicester North, East Midlands

Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Torquay, Devon

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Cheadle, Greater Manchester