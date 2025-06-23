Amazon announces £40bn UK investment including thousands of full-time jobs

Amazon has announced a £40bn investment in the UK over the next three years.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes building four new fulfilment centres across the country, with the vast majority of jobs outside London and the South East.

Of those, 2,000 will be at the previously announced fulfilment centre in Hull and 2,000 jobs at another in Northampton, plus additional positions at new sites in the East Midlands and at delivery stations across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes in the same week as the Government’s 10-Year Industrial Strategy announcement, which will cut energy bills for key manufacturing sectors.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “Amazon’s £40bn investment adds another major win to Britain’s basket and is a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business.

“It means thousands of new jobs—real opportunities for people in every corner of the country to build careers, learn new skills, and support their families.

Tour of new £500m Amazon fulfilment centre on outskirts of Leeds. Workers pictured in the factory. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

“Whether it’s cutting-edge AI or same-day delivery, this deal shows that our plan for change is working—bringing in investment, driving growth, and putting more money in people’s pockets.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said: “This investment is a powerful endorsement of Britain’s economic strengths.

“The world is changing, but this Government is working hand in hand with businesses to navigate that change to create jobs, wealth and opportunity in every corner of the country.”

Prior to the announcement, Sir Keir met Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

Mr Jassy said: “Amazon has been proud to serve our customers in the UK for the past 27 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to their support, we've grown to be part of over 100 communities nationwide, from developing drone technology in Darlington to producing world-class entertainment at our studios in Bray.

“When Amazon invests, it’s not only in London and the South East – we’re bringing innovation and job creation to communities throughout England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.”