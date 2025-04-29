Amazon enters satellite broadband race with Kuiper-1 launch

The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket sits on Space Launch Complex 41 (SLC-41) at Cape Canaveral at sunset. The Atlas V will launch the Kuiper 1 mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband satellite constellation.

Amazon has taken its first major step towards building a space-based internet network after launching the first batch of satellites designed to bring high-speed internet to rural and remote parts of the world.

The mission, carried out by United Launch Alliance (ULA), saw an Atlas V rocket lift off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:01 p.m. EDT on Sunday evening, carrying the first group of satellites for the Kuiper-1 mission.

It marks the beginning of the full-scale deployment of Amazon’s Project Kuiper satellite network, which aims to expand broadband access to areas with limited service.

“This launch is an incredible milestone in Amazon’s ambitious initiative to provide fast, reliable broadband service to unserved and underserved communities around the world,” Gary Wentz, ULA’s vice president of Government and Commercial Programmes, said.

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex-41 on April 28 at 7:01 p.m. EDT carrying the Kuiper 1 mission for Amazon's Project Kuiper broadband satellite constellation.

“We have worked diligently with the Project Kuiper team to place this important mission on orbit and are grateful for the opportunity to continue building upon this dynamic partnership."

The Kuiper-1 mission follows two earlier test launches in 2023, which demonstrated key technologies needed for the system. With those tests completed, Amazon is now moving into operational deployment.

More than 3,200 satellites are planned for Project Kuiper, to be positioned in low Earth orbit — an area of space less than 1,200 miles above the Earth’s surface. Together, they are intended to provide coverage in regions where traditional internet infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

Most of these satellites will be launched by ULA under what it describes as the largest commercial launch contract to date. Alongside additional Atlas V flights, ULA’s new Vulcan rocket is scheduled to carry out 38 dedicated launches for the project.

Tory Bruno, ULA’s president and chief executive, said: “This launch marks the first step towards the future of our partnership and increased launch cadence. We have been steadily modifying our launch facilities in Cape Canaveral to support the capacity for future Project Kuiper missions in a manner that will ultimately benefit both our commercial and government customers as we endeavor to save lives, explore the universe and connect the world.”

As part of those preparations, ULA has added a second launch processing facility at Cape Canaveral. The upgrade allows the company to assemble and prepare two rockets at the same time, which it says is necessary to support a higher number of missions in a shorter time frame.

ULA was established nearly two decades ago and has supported a wide range of missions including national security, science, and planetary exploration. The company’s upcoming Vulcan rocket, designed with a modular structure, is intended to support both government and commercial satellite launches across a range of orbits.

In a company statement, ULA said it remains focused on expanding its launch services to meet future demand: “The sky is definitely not the limit."