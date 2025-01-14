Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Executive television producer Rashida Jones has stepped down from MSNBC and was the first Black woman to lead a cable news network.

After four years, Rashida Jones is stepping down from her role as MSNBC Chief as the news network plans for spinoff. CNN reported that “Mark Lazarus, the future CEO of the spin-off, said in a Tuesday morning memo that Jones had “expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses.”

According to the NBC Universal website, “Prior to taking on the role of President in February 2021, Jones served as Senior Vice President, NBC News and MSNBC. In this position, she spearheaded cross-platform breaking news and major events for both networks, including coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, and the networks’ Decision 2020 coverage including presidential debates, town halls, primaries and special election nights and forums.

“Jones simultaneously led MSNBC’s dayside and weekend news programming, where she managed hours of live reporting and newsgathering backed by the journalism of NBC News. Jones executive produced the most-watched Democratic presidential debate in history during the 2020 election cycle.”

Who is Rebecca Kutler?

Rebecca Kutler is currently Senior Vice President, Content Strategy at MSNBC and before working there, was the Senior Vice President and Head of Programming at CNN. She studied for a Bachelor of Arts Political Communication at The George Washington University and gained a Master of Science Journalism at Columbia University-Graduate School of Journalism.

CNN reported that “Kutler spent 20 years at CNN, first as an intern for one of anchor Wolf Blitzer’s programs in the Washington, DC, bureau. She later became a key producer, launched several shows for CNN, oversaw a roster of analysts and commentators, and headed up programming for CNN+, the short-lived streaming news service.”