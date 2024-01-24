Asda: Full list of stores going cashless as manned supermarket checkouts are scrapped
At 14 stores, cash tills have already been scrapped.
Almost 100 ASDA supermarket kiosks will be going cashless in a controversial blow to shoppers.
Manned tills are already being binned off from the retailer's petrol stations, with an ASDA spokesperson saying that 90 per cent of transactions are now made via credit or debit card. Now, a full list of forecourts going cash-free has been confirmed by the supermarket chain.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The spokesperson said: "As more than 90 per cent of all payments on our superstore forecourts are made via card or a contactless device, the colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers. These conversions began in December and we expect to complete the changeover later in 2024."
They added that the changes will only affect forecourts adjacent to the supermarkets, with no other sites being affected.
These are the 82 stores going exclusively to "pay at pump" - including the 14 that have already made the change.
Queslet, B43 7HA
Oldbury, B69 4PU
Minworth, B76 1XL
Shirley, B90 3GG
Colne, BB8 8LU
Bradford, BD4 7SR
Bolton, BL1 8QG
Horwich, BL6 6JA
Queensferry, CH5 1TP
Colchester, CO4 5TU
Canterbury, CT1 1DG
Greenhithe, DA9 9BT
Darlington, DL1 3RB
Great Bridge, DY4 7HW
Dudley, DY5 1QL
Fleetwood, FY7 6NU
Govan, G51 3HR
Cumbernauld, G67 1JW
Gloucester, GL1 1DS
Kingswood, HU7 3DA
Ipswich, IP1 5PD
Kilmarnock, KA1 3XF
Kirkcaldy, KY1 3NU
Bootle Strand, L20 4BB
Hunts Cross, L24 9WA
Lincoln, LN6 8JY
Eastlands, M11 4BD
Hulme, M15 5AS
Radcliffe, M26 3DA
Byker, NE6 2YJ
Nottingham, NG2 7JA
Norwich, NR6 5DT
Chadderton, OL9 OJE
Newport IOW, PO3 02QH
Havant, PO9 3QW
Clayton Green, PR6 7JY
Barnsley, S71 1LN
Swansea, SA6 8PS
Charlton, SE7 7ST
Slough, SL1 9LA
Swindon, SN5 7DL
Sunderland, SR2 9TT
Donnington Wood, TF2 7RX
Golborne, WA3 3SP
Birchwood, WA3 6PG
Westbrook, WA5 8UG
Runcorn, WA7 2PY
Leigh, WN7 5RZ
Skelmersdale, WN8 6NL
Bridge of Dee, AB10 7QA
Portlethen, AB12, 4XP
Middleton Park, AB22 8WQ
Bristol Whitchurch, BS14 0ST
Patchway, BS34 5TL
Newtonards, BT23 4EU
Pentwyn, CF23 8NL
Cardiff Bay, CF11 0JL
Aberdare, CF44 0AH
Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 2YF
Caerphilly, CF83 3SX
Derby, DE21 7UY
Bideford, EX39 3QU
Woking Sheerwater, GU21 5SE
High Wycombe, HP12 4NU
Elgin, IV30 6YQ
Wrexham, LL13 8HL
Morley, LS27 OBP
Ashington, NE63, 9XG
Mansfield, NG19 0HA
Grantham, NG31 6NZ
Kettering, NN16 PHU
Corby, NN17 5DT
Great Yarmouth, NR30 1SF
Rochdale, OL12 6XT
Fareham, PO14 1TT
Swindon, SN25 4BG
Eastleigh, SO53 3YJ
Falmouth, TR10 9LY
Hartlepool, TS24 OXR
Watford, WD24 7RT
Cannock, WS11 1LH
York, YO32 9LF
The Sun has reported that of the 300 fuel forecourts attached to Asda superstores, over 150 are already unmanned.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.