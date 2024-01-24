ASDA is transitioning to going cashless. (Picture: Google Street View)

Almost 100 ASDA supermarket kiosks will be going cashless in a controversial blow to shoppers.

Manned tills are already being binned off from the retailer's petrol stations, with an ASDA spokesperson saying that 90 per cent of transactions are now made via credit or debit card. Now, a full list of forecourts going cash-free has been confirmed by the supermarket chain.

The spokesperson said: "As more than 90 per cent of all payments on our superstore forecourts are made via card or a contactless device, the colleagues who worked on these sites are moving into the store so they can better serve our customers. These conversions began in December and we expect to complete the changeover later in 2024."

They added that the changes will only affect forecourts adjacent to the supermarkets, with no other sites being affected.

These are the 82 stores going exclusively to "pay at pump" - including the 14 that have already made the change.

Queslet, B43 7HA

Oldbury, B69 4PU

Minworth, B76 1XL

Shirley, B90 3GG

Colne, BB8 8LU

Bradford, BD4 7SR

Bolton, BL1 8QG

Horwich, BL6 6JA

Queensferry, CH5 1TP

Colchester, CO4 5TU

Canterbury, CT1 1DG

Greenhithe, DA9 9BT

Darlington, DL1 3RB

Great Bridge, DY4 7HW

Dudley, DY5 1QL

Fleetwood, FY7 6NU

Govan, G51 3HR

Cumbernauld, G67 1JW

Gloucester, GL1 1DS

Kingswood, HU7 3DA

Ipswich, IP1 5PD

Kilmarnock, KA1 3XF

Kirkcaldy, KY1 3NU

Bootle Strand, L20 4BB

Hunts Cross, L24 9WA

Lincoln, LN6 8JY

Eastlands, M11 4BD

Hulme, M15 5AS

Radcliffe, M26 3DA

Byker, NE6 2YJ

Nottingham, NG2 7JA

Norwich, NR6 5DT

Chadderton, OL9 OJE

Newport IOW, PO3 02QH

Havant, PO9 3QW

Clayton Green, PR6 7JY

Barnsley, S71 1LN

Swansea, SA6 8PS

Charlton, SE7 7ST

Slough, SL1 9LA

Swindon, SN5 7DL

Sunderland, SR2 9TT

Donnington Wood, TF2 7RX

Golborne, WA3 3SP

Birchwood, WA3 6PG

Westbrook, WA5 8UG

Runcorn, WA7 2PY

Leigh, WN7 5RZ

Skelmersdale, WN8 6NL

Bridge of Dee, AB10 7QA

Portlethen, AB12, 4XP

Middleton Park, AB22 8WQ

Bristol Whitchurch, BS14 0ST

Patchway, BS34 5TL

Newtonards, BT23 4EU

Pentwyn, CF23 8NL

Cardiff Bay, CF11 0JL

Aberdare, CF44 0AH

Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 2YF

Caerphilly, CF83 3SX

Derby, DE21 7UY

Bideford, EX39 3QU

Woking Sheerwater, GU21 5SE

High Wycombe, HP12 4NU

Elgin, IV30 6YQ

Wrexham, LL13 8HL

Morley, LS27 OBP

Ashington, NE63, 9XG

Mansfield, NG19 0HA

Grantham, NG31 6NZ

Kettering, NN16 PHU

Corby, NN17 5DT

Great Yarmouth, NR30 1SF

Rochdale, OL12 6XT

Fareham, PO14 1TT

Swindon, SN25 4BG

Eastleigh, SO53 3YJ

Falmouth, TR10 9LY

Hartlepool, TS24 OXR

Watford, WD24 7RT

Cannock, WS11 1LH

York, YO32 9LF