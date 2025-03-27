ASI Alliance and Star Atlas partner to revolutionise Web3 gaming with AI agents

In game screen capture from Star Atlas

SingularityNET, a founding member of the Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) Alliance, has announced a landmark partnership with ATMTA, Inc., developers of Star Atlas, the visionary on-chain space exploration MMO built on Solana.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership explores the possibility of integrating advanced Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) into one of the top Web3 gaming ecosystems. The union has the potential to take the entire gaming industry a step forward by setting the stage for immersive, next-level gaming experiences powered by the Solana blockchain.

The goal is to harness the power of the AIRIS (Autonomous Intelligent Reinforcement Inferred Symbolism) experiential learning system from SingularityNET’s state-of-the-art AI technology to introduce advanced AI agents to potentially enhance yield opportunities for players and virtual companions to support player evolution, and AI-powered Non-Player Characters (NPCs) into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These NPCs will learn, adapt, and interact with players, adding a dynamic layer of interactivity to the game’s universe and boosting engagement in Star Atlas.

With time, the integration of advanced AI frameworks—such as the AIRIS system and the groundbreaking OpenCog Hyperon AGI framework—is set to revolutionize the way immersive experiences are delivered across both Web3 and traditional gaming but also provide a robust long-term foundation for ASI: Create platform, empowering developers to deploy advanced AI Agents that unlock new interactive possibilities.

The partners will work together on a variety of initiatives, including:

AI-Driven NPCs: Leveraging SingularityNET’s AIRIS, the partners will work together on the development of NPCs that not only react to player actions but may evolve their behaviors over time, creating a more realistic and immersive game world, boosting player engagement in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Virtual Companion: In addition to gameplay enhancements, this collaboration ensures readiness to support any future improvements for an advanced AI assistant in Star Atlas. This will be accomplished by leveraging the broader ASI Innovation Stack to further perfect its capabilities and overall utility.

Advanced AI Agents: The partnership is also exploring the creation of AI Agents designed to optimize in-game economies and facilitate efficient trading. With Star Atlas generating over $2 million per month in virtual GDP, these agents will play an important role in smoothing economic transactions and sustaining long-term scalability.

Dr. Ben Goertzel, founder of the (ASI) Alliance and founder & CEO of SingularityNET said“Star Atlas offers an incredible opportunity to bring advanced AI into a vibrant, player-driven universe—where AI agents don’t just serve the game but grow with it. By embedding SingularityNET frameworks like AIRIS and OpenCog Hyperon into Web3 gameplay, we’re not only enriching the user experience—we’re advancing the co-evolution between humans and AIs in a virtual world that, as it develops, will increasingly mirror the complex dynamics of the real one.

"By building this on Solana and Sophiaverse and within the ASI Alliance ecosystem, we’re demonstrating how decentralized networks and token economies can accelerate the path toward superintelligence while empowering global developer and player communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Wagner, Co-founder and CEO of ATMTA, commented: “We are about delivering a fully immersive experience, and exploring ways to leverage AI in Star Atlas’s expansive universe and lore. Imagine AI agents partnering with players to provide support across onboarding, progression, seasonal quests, and enabling our rich economy with player tools, even scaling and expanding the many worlds and personalization opportunities of Star Atlas. Integrating advanced AI is about building the ultimate world-building moments and celebrating players in our dynamic, decentralized ecosystem.”

A New Era for Web3 Economies

Star Atlas, a pioneering Web3 game on Solana, has set new standards in sustainable blockchain gaming economies. Star Atlas utilizes robust economic mechanics—integrating a multi-token economy where players can engage in resource mining, trading, and governance, creating a thriving digital economy.

By bringing together advanced AI with blockchain technology, SingularityNET and Star Atlas are aiming to chart a new frontier where user experiences meet a living, breathing digital universe that evolves with every interaction.

From AI-driven NPCs that learn from and respond to player behavior, to AI agents that support an already thriving gaming economy, this partnership could be a bold step to redefine interactivity, personalization, and creativity in the gaming realm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And this is just the beginning. While currently focused on several implementations, the partners are all committed to working together to lay the groundwork for an entirely new era in gaming. One where decentralized frameworks and advanced AI, such as AIRIS, the OpenCog Hyperon framework or the broader ASI Innovation Stack, become the engine powering AI in Web3 and traditional gaming.