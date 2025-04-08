B&Q, Wickes & Homebase Easter 2025 opening times: DIY stores opening hours for April bank holiday
While the holiday provides a chance to do some home improvement projects, do keep in mind that you may need to think about when you pop into a DIY store near you as some business may not operate as usual.
The Easter break means businesses will give some time off to their workers to join in the celebrations so operating hours for banks, supermarkets, and post offices, for example, will be affected. The vast majority decide to close their shutters on Easter Sunday, which this year falls on Sunday, April 20.
Stores may also decide to close for Good Friday (April 18), Saturday (April 19) and Easter Monday (April 21). Here are the opening hours for major DIY stores including B&Q, Wickes, and Homebase.
Wickes
England & Wales
Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm
Saturday, April 19: 7am – 7pm
Sunday, April 20: Closed
Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm
Scotland
Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm
Saturday, April 19: 7am – 7pm
Sunday, April 20: 7am – 8pm
Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm
B & Q
England & Wales
Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm
Saturday, April 19: 7am – 7pm
Sunday, April 20: Closed
Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm
Scotland
Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm
Saturday, April 19: 7am – 8pm
Sunday, April 20: 9am – 6pm
Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm
England, Wales & Northern Ireland
Friday, April 18: 8am to 8pm
Saturday, April 19: 8am to 7pm
Sunday, April 20: Closed
Monday, April 21: 8am to 8pm
Scotland
Normal trading hours
