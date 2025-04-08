Wickes | Peter Dazeley

With a long Easter weekend upon us, many could be considering taking the opportunity to start or complete DIY projects they may have put off for a while.

While the holiday provides a chance to do some home improvement projects, do keep in mind that you may need to think about when you pop into a DIY store near you as some business may not operate as usual.

The Easter break means businesses will give some time off to their workers to join in the celebrations so operating hours for banks, supermarkets, and post offices, for example, will be affected. The vast majority decide to close their shutters on Easter Sunday, which this year falls on Sunday, April 20.

Stores may also decide to close for Good Friday (April 18), Saturday (April 19) and Easter Monday (April 21). Here are the opening hours for major DIY stores including B&Q, Wickes, and Homebase.

Wickes

England & Wales

Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm

Saturday, April 19: 7am – 7pm

Sunday, April 20: Closed

Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm

Scotland

Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm

Saturday, April 19: 7am – 7pm

Sunday, April 20: 7am – 8pm

Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm

B & Q

England & Wales

Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm

Saturday, April 19: 7am – 7pm

Sunday, April 20: Closed

Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm

Scotland

Friday, April 18: 7am – 8pm

Saturday, April 19: 7am – 8pm

Sunday, April 20: 9am – 6pm

Monday, April 21: 7am – 8pm

England, Wales & Northern Ireland

Friday, April 18: 8am to 8pm

Saturday, April 19: 8am to 7pm

Sunday, April 20: Closed

Monday, April 21: 8am to 8pm

Scotland

Normal trading hours