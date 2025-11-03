Business urged to transform refugees’ lives at One Young World summit

EqualReach founder Giselle Gonzales

A female founder, who left her senior position at Amazon to help tech-skilled refugees find appropriate work, will show how impact sourcing is profitable for businesses and drives significant social impact at the One Young World Summit in Munich next week.

Supported by the Z Zurich Foundation on the event’s main stage on 6 November, EqualReach’s Giselle Gonzales will raise awareness about vetted teams of 30,000+ displaced and local talent, ready to provide a market-based solution for organisations in need of tech freelance support, such as website/app development and digital marketing.

EqualReach founder Giselle Gonzales commented: “With thoughtful procurement, businesses can double their social impact, make money and transform the lives of these highly skilled workers who are overlooked, instead offered often low paid jobs like cleaning. It’s a win-win situation because businesses receive expert digital services by providing life changing income for refugees, enabling them to thrive and restoring their dignity, sense of inclusion and mental health. With the backing of the Z Zurich Foundation and working with other changemakers at the One Young World summit, we’re determined to shake up the way the private sector outsources for good.”

EqualReach is currently working with refugee led and supporting teams in 13 countries, including Palestine and several African nations, to match skilled tech workers with relevant opportunities. According to the UNHCR's Global Trends 2025 report, a record 123.2 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide by the end of 2024. Almost half of the talented professionals in EqualReach’s global network are female.

Susan Achiech, CEO Tech-Femme Algorithms

Susan Achiech, founder of Tech-Femme Algorithms, added: “We need more organizations that prioritize the well-being of displaced people, who deserve equal access to education and opportunities that empower them to rebuild. Technology can restore hope and open doors for young women in refugee communities. True empowerment begins when we see potential, not pity.”

Through the Scholarship programme, One Young World and the Z Zurich Foundation support young changemakers like Giselle to create brighter futures for vulnerable people by providing the necessary education, skills and resources for scholars to reach their full potential.

Quentin Fayet, Global Changemakers Program Coordinator at Z Zurich Foundation commented: “Through our Global Changemakers Program, the Z Zurich Foundation is proud to collaborate with EqualReach, an inspiring initiative that shows how purpose-driven work can thrive within a sustainable business model. We have teamed up with EqualReach on several creative projects to support our charity partners, and have been genuinely impressed by the quality of their work. The results speak for themselves, a powerful reflection of their innovative approach and its potential to scale and deliver even greater impact.”

The One Young World Summit will be held in Munich, Germany from November 3-6, 2025. The summit will bring together over 2,000 young leaders from around the world to discuss solutions for issues such as education, the circular economy, and responsible technology. Sir Bob Geldof, Francoise Pienaar and Rio Ferdinand are among the keynote speakers.

EqualReach founder Giselle Gonzales at SolutionsLab Refugee Summit

EqualReach bridges the gap between innovative businesses and skilled refugee tech teams. The platform not only makes it easy for companies to get project or contract-based support but also empowers talented refugee teams seeking opportunities. For more information please visit equalreach.io/