Champions Speakers winner in the Department for Business and Trade's 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards

Jack Hayes

Champions Speakers recognised among UK’s top 12 exporting SME businesses by the Department for Business and Trade.

Champions Speakers has been named as a winner of the Department for Business and Trade’s 2025 Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards.

Europe’s leading international keynote speaker agency, was selected as a winner in the Consultancy & Professional Services category, an accolade which sees them come out on top of the UK’s 5.49 million SMEs.

Champions Speakers was recognised for its remarkable 122% export growth over the past two years and for delivering outstanding global reach - which has seen them offer their services in 66 countries, and the first keynote speakers bureau to win this award.

Now in their third year, the awards celebrate outstanding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that have achieved remarkable success in international markets.

The award is a significant moment in the growth of the revered Global Keynote Speakers Agency.

Commenting, Jack Hayes, Director of Champions Speakers, shared his pride in the award: “Winning this award is an immense honour for the entire team at Champions. Over the past few years, we have committed ourselves to building a truly global service, and being recognised by the Department for Business and Trade in this way is both humbling and affirming."

Hayes was appointed director in 2012 becoming one of the youngest directors in the UK. A year later, Jack became a founding member of the European Association of Speakers Bureaux (EASB), collaborating with other speaker agencies to create a code of ethics and regulations for the industry. Jack is also a member of The Worshipful Company of Entrepreneurs, a Livery Company in the City of London. Earlier this year he was appointed to the prestigious Forbes Business Council.

"This achievement is a testament to our relentless focus on quality, innovation, and relationship-building with clients and partners worldwide," he continued. "Whether we’re delivering high-impact keynote speakers for a Fortune 500 conference in New York, organising thought leadership forums in the Middle East or arranging a showpiece event in London, our mission remains the same: to connect ideas, stories and talent across borders.

“Exporting is not just a part of our business, it’s part of our identity. We’ve grown our global footprint by understanding cultural nuance, adapting to new markets, and investing in talent and technology that scales internationally. I want to thank our brilliant team and loyal clients for helping us achieve this milestone. We’re proud to represent the best of British services abroad and this is just the start of our story.”

Champions Speakers, and all the 2025 winners were selected from thousands of entries across 12 categories.

This year judges placed special emphasis on the UK’s excellence in sustainability and digital innovation.

Each winner receives a tailored promotional package including industry recognition, mentoring opportunities, and a winners’ reception in London.

The Government hopes the success stories from these awards will inspire more UK businesses to explore global markets and take full advantage of international trade opportunities.

Commenting Gareth Thomas, Minister for Services, Small Businesses and Exports, said:

“The innovation and entrepreneurship shown by the businesses entering the Made in the UK, Sold to the World Awards demonstrate the best of British business. When small businesses export, the whole economy benefits. By celebrating the outstanding international trade achievements of UK SMEs, we hope to encourage more businesses to get on the exporting ladder and take the best of Britain to markets around the world.