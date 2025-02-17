Charge Saint: The free to use Guardian Angel of EV charging bays set to tackle irresponsible bay blockers in the UK

Misery for EV drivers

Charge Saint, the innovative platform dedicated to protecting EV charging spaces from misuse, is taking a stand against ‘bay blocking’ with a new partnership with leading on-street charging companies. This collaboration is set to improve public charging reliability by ensuring that EV drivers can easily report blocked or faulty charge points, allowing for swift action and better enforcement.

With Charge Saint’s user-friendly app—available on the Apple App Store and Google Play—drivers can instantly report issues such as non-EVs occupying charging spaces, EVs parked without charging, and vandalised charge points. These reports are sent directly to the charging network operations, enabling real-time response and maintenance. More importantly, Charge Saint provides local authorities with valuable data on when and where bay misuse occurs, helping them implement smarter enforcement strategies and keep infrastructure running smoothly.

For the ~40% of UK households without access to home charging, public infrastructure is essential. However, a charge point is only useful if it’s accessible. Charge Saint tackles this issue head-on by combining community-driven reporting with intelligent monitoring, ensuring EV drivers aren’t left stranded due to inconsiderate parking or faulty equipment.

A spokesperson for Charge Saint commented on the partnership:

"We are delighted to see Charge Saint being embraced by char.gy across its network of over 3,600 charge points. char.gy has already demonstrated its commitment to making on-street charging more efficient, from time-of-use tariffs to deep insights into charge point usage. By integrating our reporting system, we can help char.gy and local authorities pinpoint problem areas, track misuse trends, and even collect photographic evidence of vandalism or fraudulent QR code stickers. Together, we’re making sure EV drivers can rely on the charge points they need.”

A member of the Powered Up Conference steering committee echoed this sentiment:

“The expansion of EV infrastructure must go hand in hand with proper bay management. Local authorities across the UK are working to balance the needs of all road users, but without accurate data on recurring issues like ‘ICEing’ (non-EVs blocking EV bays) or long-term bay hogging by EVs not charging, enforcement remains challenging. Charge Saint provides the missing link, offering councils a clear picture of where and when issues arise, enabling them to act swiftly and effectively.”

John Lewis, CEO of char.gy, welcomed the partnership, stating:

"By integrating Charge Saint’s reporting system into our operations, we are reinforcing our commitment to providing reliable, accessible charge points. Their technology helps us respond to issues faster and work more closely with local authorities to ensure drivers have the access they need. Keeping on-street charging available and functional is essential, and this partnership takes us a big step forward in achieving that goal.”

With Charge Saint leading the charge in bay management, EV drivers can feel confident that their charging spaces are protected. This partnership not only enhances accessibility but also strengthens the foundation for a more efficient and trustworthy public charging network—one where drivers can focus on the road ahead, knowing that their next charge is waiting for them.