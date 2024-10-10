Christmas jobs 2024: UK employers launch recruitment drive for festive season, list includes Aldi & Royal Mail
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Retail giants like Aldi and Marks & Spencer (M&S), as well as service providers like Royal Mail, are recruiting thousands of seasonal workers to meet the increased demand during Christmas. These positions range from customer service roles to warehouse staff, offering flexible hours and various contract lengths.
Aldi plans to bring in 3,500 new employees, while M&S is looking to add more than 11,000 workers to its team. Royal Mail is also preparing for the annual surge in online shopping and holiday deliveries, recruiting 16,000 temporary workers to help with the heavy load of parcels and letters.
Here’s a roundup of some of the major UK employers currently hiring for the festive season:
Major UK Employers Recruiting for Christmas 2024:
Aldi
Positions available: Store assistants, managers, cleaners
Number of hires: 3,500
Starting pay: £12.40 per hour nationwide, £13.65 per hour within the M25
Notable benefits: Paid breaks worth over £900 annually
Additional info: Aldi is opening 17 new stores before the end of 2024.
Marks & Spencer (M&S)
Positions available: Customer service staff, stocking, food-to-order service
Number of hires: Over 11,000
Recruitment start: October 9, with roles beginning mid-November
Flexible working: A range of start dates and flexible shifts are available.
Additional info: Support centre staff are drafted into stores to help during busy periods.
Royal Mail
Positions available: Parcel sorters, delivery drivers, collection workers
Number of hires: 16,000
Contract duration: Late October through early January 2025
Additional info: Royal Mail is expanding its parcel handling capacity, adding 4,000 new vans, trucks, and trailers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.