Christmas jobs 2024: UK employers launch recruitment drive for festive season, list includes Aldi & Royal Mail

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

10th Oct 2024, 7:17pm
As the holiday season approaches, major UK employers are ramping up their recruitment efforts to handle the festive rush.

Retail giants like Aldi and Marks & Spencer (M&S), as well as service providers like Royal Mail, are recruiting thousands of seasonal workers to meet the increased demand during Christmas. These positions range from customer service roles to warehouse staff, offering flexible hours and various contract lengths.

Aldi plans to bring in 3,500 new employees, while M&S is looking to add more than 11,000 workers to its team. Royal Mail is also preparing for the annual surge in online shopping and holiday deliveries, recruiting 16,000 temporary workers to help with the heavy load of parcels and letters.

Here’s a roundup of some of the major UK employers currently hiring for the festive season:

Major UK Employers Recruiting for Christmas 2024:

Aldi  

Positions available: Store assistants, managers, cleaners  

Number of hires: 3,500  

Starting pay: £12.40 per hour nationwide, £13.65 per hour within the M25  

Notable benefits: Paid breaks worth over £900 annually  

Additional info: Aldi is opening 17 new stores before the end of 2024.  

Visit Aldi website to apply

Aldi needs another 160 staff members in the area.Aldi needs another 160 staff members in the area.
Aldi needs another 160 staff members in the area. | 3rd party

Marks & Spencer (M&S)

Positions available: Customer service staff, stocking, food-to-order service  

Number of hires: Over 11,000  

Recruitment start: October 9, with roles beginning mid-November  

Flexible working: A range of start dates and flexible shifts are available.  

Additional info: Support centre staff are drafted into stores to help during busy periods.  

Visit M&S website to apply

Royal Mail  

Positions available: Parcel sorters, delivery drivers, collection workers  

Number of hires: 16,000  

Contract duration: Late October through early January 2025  

Additional info: Royal Mail is expanding its parcel handling capacity, adding 4,000 new vans, trucks, and trailers.

Visit Royal Mail website to apply

