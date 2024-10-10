Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As the holiday season approaches, major UK employers are ramping up their recruitment efforts to handle the festive rush.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail giants like Aldi and Marks & Spencer (M&S), as well as service providers like Royal Mail, are recruiting thousands of seasonal workers to meet the increased demand during Christmas. These positions range from customer service roles to warehouse staff, offering flexible hours and various contract lengths.

Aldi plans to bring in 3,500 new employees, while M&S is looking to add more than 11,000 workers to its team. Royal Mail is also preparing for the annual surge in online shopping and holiday deliveries, recruiting 16,000 temporary workers to help with the heavy load of parcels and letters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s a roundup of some of the major UK employers currently hiring for the festive season:

Major UK Employers Recruiting for Christmas 2024:

Aldi

Positions available: Store assistants, managers, cleaners

Number of hires: 3,500

Starting pay: £12.40 per hour nationwide, £13.65 per hour within the M25

Notable benefits: Paid breaks worth over £900 annually

Additional info: Aldi is opening 17 new stores before the end of 2024.

Aldi needs another 160 staff members in the area. | 3rd party

Marks & Spencer (M&S)

Positions available: Customer service staff, stocking, food-to-order service

Number of hires: Over 11,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment start: October 9, with roles beginning mid-November

Flexible working: A range of start dates and flexible shifts are available.

Additional info: Support centre staff are drafted into stores to help during busy periods.

Royal Mail

Positions available: Parcel sorters, delivery drivers, collection workers

Number of hires: 16,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contract duration: Late October through early January 2025

Additional info: Royal Mail is expanding its parcel handling capacity, adding 4,000 new vans, trucks, and trailers.