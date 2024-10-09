Has Christmas come early with prices slashed on Twinkly outdoor festive lights from £35
Early festive shoppers can bag huge savings on Christmas lights to decorate their home. Amazon’s Prime Day today is offering Twinkly and Govee Christmas LED lights from £35.
The offers only last until the end of today, Wednesday October 9, for Prime members. There’s festoon lights also in the deals.
Some of the highlights we found include a pack of two Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights for £89.99 instead of £129.99. That’s almost a third off.
The Govee Outdoor 10m LED Strip Lights that are waterproof and work with Alexa or Google Assistant so they can be timed also have a big saving of 39%. They are reduced from £65.99 to £39.99 here.
Twinkly Icicle 190 LED Outdoor and Indoor Cascade Lights also compatible with Alexa and Google Home can be bagged for £75.99 rather than the normal price of £92.99.
They have “customizable effects” and the choice of “16 million colors with the Twinkly App for top-level decorative lighting”.
Another offer for Twinkly is for its Spritzer. The Twinkly Christmas Lights Spritzer with 200 LEDs that is app-controlled has seen the price slashed from £99.99 down to £84.89 as part of Amazon Prime Day here.
The cheapest bargain is the Twinkly Strings Star 100 LED lights, reduced from £41.79 to £34.99 here. They are ideal for Christmas decor or for lighting up bedrooms and gardens.
If pushing the boat out, there’s the Twinkly Permanent Lights 72 LED Mappable LED Light Strip for Outdoors that is normally £299.99 but is on Amazon for £249.99 today.