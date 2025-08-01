Coke vs. Pepsi’s label war – what it teaches us about nostalgia and creative brand rivalry

Soda

Coca-Cola and Pepsi are reviving their classic rivalry in this summer’s most buzzed-about brand stunt.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coca-Cola relaunched its iconic “Share a Coke” campaign, printing personalized names on bottles to charm Gen Z. Pepsi fired back with a cheeky twist: replacing names with food pairings like “Share a Pepsi with Pizza” or “Burgers” on their bottles, and even rolled out lookalike billboards that mimic Coca-Cola’s iconic red-and-white branding, parodying the original campaign with a foodie spin.

We asked Darin Ezra of Power Brands to weigh in on what this brand banter gets right, and why playful competition still sells.

Darin Ezra, Branding Expert at Power Brands, says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

““The brilliance of this campaign battle lies in its emotional layering. Coca‑Cola is reviving its iconic ‘Share a Coke’ campaign, first launched over 14 years ago, has been reintroduced globally in 2025, to tap Millennial nostalgia while hooking a new Gen Z audience.

On the other hand, Pepsi reinterprets it through humor and food relevance, which is core to Gen Z’s lifestyle. Together, these moves create a multi-generational touchpoint that feels both familiar and fresh.

Humor and parody are especially potent in marketing right now because they signal confidence. Pepsi isn’t mocking Coke maliciously. Instead, it’s saying, ‘We see you. Now watch this.’ That’s smart brand play.

Meanwhile, both brands are keeping the tone light and accessible, which is a crucial distinction. In a time when political or polarizing campaigns can backfire, this stunt reminds us that playfulness is powerful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More importantly, it reignites consumer attention in a saturated market. These legacy brands don’t need to reinvent their products. They need to refresh how people connect with them. And campaigns like this one show that revival with a twist can create authentic engagement, especially when shared across social media.

This isn’t just a cola war. It’s a case study in how creative rivalry, nostalgia, and brand voice can be used to generate meaningful cultural relevance.”

Key Takeaways for Brand Leaders

Nostalgia marketing works best when blended with a modern, culturally relevant twist that invites new generations in.

Playful brand rivalry, when done respectfully, creates entertainment value and media buzz without alienating audiences.

Reviving old campaigns isn't lazy when done strategically. It's about refreshing the emotional resonance of a brand, not recycling ideas.

Campaigns that pair humor with authenticity tend to perform better on social platforms and among younger audiences.