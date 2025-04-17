Colchester charity donate over 900 Easter eggs to low-income families

Next Chapter, domestic abuse charity receiving Easter treats

This Easter, homelessness charity Emmaus Colchester has gifted low-income families and vulnerable children across the city Easter Eggs to put a spring in their step. In partnership with Reed Recruitment, the charity has delivered 962 Easter Eggs to local organisations and hospitals over the past few days.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmaus Colchester supports people who have experienced homelessness by providing a safe home, meaningful work opportunities and holistic support to help them rebuild their lives. Emmaus residents and staff regularly support the local community through voluntary work, litter picking and donation schemes.

Emmaus have been running Operation Easter for the past 10 years and this is the largest number of treats given out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brian Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Emmaus Colchester shares: “Through our social enterprises we meet a lot of families who are struggling financially, the cost of living is still incredibly high and something like an Easter egg is a huge luxury for many. Although a small action, sharing kindness like this can make a big impact. As always, thank you to Reed Recruitment for their support.”

Reed Recruitment Specialists gifting out Easter treats at C3 Church

Emmaus delivered chocolate treats to wellbeing hubs at C3 Church, the Boaz Project, Next Chapter, Kelly’s Kafé and the Children’s ward at Colchester Hospital, reaching families facing financial difficulties and people who may be isolated this Easter.

Christian Spaul, from Reed Recruitment, supports the campaign each year by encouraging clients to donate Easter eggs.

He said: “By donating Easter eggs to Colchester General Hospital's Children's Ward, as well as to children in homes, groups, and charities, we can spread smiles and support to low-income families in the CO postcode area. The collective effort from our clients not only fosters a sense of community but also reminds us of the power of generosity and compassion. It’s always amazing to see the huge stack of Easter eggs that have been donated”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisations who received the Easter eggs like C3 Church and Kelly’s Kafé will be handing them out to service users over the Easter weekend.

Learn more about Emmaus Colchester and the work they do by visiting their website emmaus.org.uk/colchester or calling 01206 541616.