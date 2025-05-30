Community support group calls for greater transparency among treatment brokers and advertisers

Nicholas Conn, Help4Addiction founder

A community support group is calling for greater transparency from brokers and advertisers who promote addiction treatment services such as rehab, detox programmes, and counselling.

The group, which supports individuals and families dealing with substance misuse, has raised concerns that too many introducers are commercially driven, often prioritising profit over patient welfare - and thus creating a marketing of pushing people into expensive treatment which may or may not be necessary.

Known as Help4Addiction, they highlight that in many cases, brokers—who act as intermediaries between patients and treatment providers—fail to make their fees and commercial interests clear.

This lack of clarity can result in vulnerable individuals being misled about the true cost of treatment, the nature of the services provided, or the relationship between the introducer and the rehab clinic.

Important to Display Fees

The organisation is calling for all brokers and treatment advertisers to clearly display their fees and commission structures on websites, brochures, and marketing material.

According to Help4Addiction, this would help patients and their families make informed decisions based on accurate, honest information, rather than being steered towards higher-priced or unsuitable treatment centres.

“We believe patients deserve to know exactly what they’re paying for, who is recommending what, and whether that recommendation is influenced by commercial arrangements,” said Nick Conn, who founded Help4Addiction more than 10 years ago. “There are some ethical operators in the sector, but too often we see marketing that hides the financial relationships behind referral decisions.”

The organisation is also urging regulators and industry bodies to enforce stricter standards around advertising and transparency, including mandatory disclosure of broker fees and commission agreements. This, they argue, is vital to build trust in addiction services and ensure the most vulnerable are not exploited during a critical time of need.

Help4Addiction continues to support individuals through free advice, signposting to verified treatment centres, and educational resources.

Their campaign is part of a broader push to improve ethical standards in the addiction recovery sector and to put patients’ wellbeing at the centre of decision-making.

As the addiction treatment industry grows, the call for honest and transparent marketing is gaining urgency.

In fact, 9.5% of Britons aged 16 to 59 years old reported using drugs in the last year, with more than 130,000 receiving treatment for substance misuse.

Help4Addiction believes that without change, those seeking help may continue to face confusion, hidden costs, and commercial influence that could compromise their recovery journey.