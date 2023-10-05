Aldi is rolling out price cuts to a range of its products, here’s the full list of discounted items

Aldi has announced it is reducing the prices on a variety of products this week including cereal, fruit, and snacks. The move comes as the discounter was named cheapest supermarket in the UK by Which? for the 16th month in a row.

The latest price drop has seen 17 items fall by an average of around 7%. Julie Ashfield, managing director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “We are committed to offering unbeatable value, and continue to work hard to bring our prices down even further.

“This latest price drop is part of our continued efforts to make great quality food accessible to all, from fruit and veg to treats for all the family, as we welcome more and more customers into our stores that are looking to save money on their grocery shop.”

Here’s the full list of Aldi products being reduced this week

The Fishmonger Panko/Soy & Chilli Calamari - £1.99, down from £2.29

Roosters Chicken Quarter Pounders - £1.79, down from £1.89

Cucina Stir In Sauces - £0.79, down from £0.89

Four Seasons Blueberries - £2.19, down from £2.29

Brooklea Protein Pudding - £1.15, down from £1.19

Specially Selected Belgian Chocolate Cookies - £1.25, down from £1.49

Dominion Sugar Free Gums & Foams - £1.19, down from £1.25

Choceur Bubbly Bars - £0.99, down from £1.09

Harvest Morn Crispy Square Bars - £1.35, down from £1.49

Dominion Flix ‘N’ Mix - £1.99, down from £2.19

Specially Selected Muesli - £2.29, down from £2.45

Harvest Morn Cinnamon Chips - £2.29, down from £2.39

Harvest Morn Wheat Bisks - £2.29, down from £2.39

Four Seasons Waffle Fries - £1.69, down from £1.79

Belmont Takeaway Bars - £0.89, down from £0.99

Belmont chocolate covered Cookies & Cream biscuits (Milk/White) 12 pack - £1.65, down from £1.75