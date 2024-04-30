Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fast-food chain has announced a spicy return for a fan favourite - which is being served up from today.

Burger King has revealed the return of the Spicy Mayo range, which was first served last summer. It provides a hotter version of the Whopper® and Chicken Royale.

The Spicy Mayo Double Whopper has two beef burgers, topped with smoky bacon strips, pickle slices, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, signature creamy and spicy mayo and tomato ketchup in a sesame bun.

The Spicy Mayo Royale has also returned, featuring a 100 per cent chicken breast chicken Royale, smoky bacon, lettuce, creamy and spicy mayo and tomato ketchup in a Royale sesame bun.