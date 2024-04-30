Burger King: Spicy Mayo Whopper and Chicken Royale returns to UK menus today
A fast-food chain has announced a spicy return for a fan favourite - which is being served up from today.
Burger King has revealed the return of the Spicy Mayo range, which was first served last summer. It provides a hotter version of the Whopper® and Chicken Royale.
The Spicy Mayo Double Whopper has two beef burgers, topped with smoky bacon strips, pickle slices, onions, lettuce, and tomatoes, signature creamy and spicy mayo and tomato ketchup in a sesame bun.
The Spicy Mayo Royale has also returned, featuring a 100 per cent chicken breast chicken Royale, smoky bacon, lettuce, creamy and spicy mayo and tomato ketchup in a Royale sesame bun.
As part of the promotion, UK customers can get two Spicy Mayo Double Whoppers for the price of one, with the offer available on the Burger King app from May 7 to 10. The spicy mayo burgers are not available in all restaurants.
