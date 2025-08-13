Christmas sweets and chocolates on sale amid the fourth heatwave of the summer - shoppers reactions are mixed.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the country swelters in this summer’s fourth heatwave, shoppers have already started spotting Christmas products on the shelves and reaction has been mixed. As shoppers share their snaps of festive treats on sale in various stores, some people are happy they can start planning early while others seem horrified at retailers bringing forward the festive season every year.

Treats already up for grabs include Cadbury selection boxes, Haribo x-mas themed sweet bags and, although not actually branded specifically for yuletide, chocolate tins refill pouches including Quality Street, Heroes and Celebrations, which everyone knows as ‘Christmas chocolates’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting to the Facebook page calling itself ‘Food Finds UK Official’, one shopper said: “Asda have started putting out some of their Christmas chocolate and sweets.” Another posted: “Finds at B&M!!Christmas & Cadbury Chocolate’s.”

The comments were flooded with horrified food lovers outraged at the early arrival of festive fare. Responses including 'absolutely ridiculous', 'Christmas in the midst of a heatwave', 'Really? Do we really need all this now?' and simply, 'Make it stop', were people's initial reaction to the unseasonal products.

Another made a good point about the current temperatures the UK is experiencing, saying: "The chocolate will melt in this weather - who wants to pay good money for melted chocolate...??"

Christmas sweets and chocolates on sale amid the fourth heatwave of the summer | Facebook

One responded not only with derision for the stores but for Christmas itself, saying: "And there it is ...greedy shops praying on greedy people ...that's all Christmas is about these days."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with a more positive take on the situation, regarding getting ahead of the game when it comes to being Christmas ready, one person said: "To all the people whining about this, you have terrible planning skills."

Earlier this month, Asda stressed the importance of spreading the cost of Christmas for customers, after festive products were spotted on sale in its stores. Pictures on social media appear to show packets of Maltesers Mini Reindeers and Haribo Merry Mix on display at the supermarket at the end of July, some five months before Christmas.

One user posted a picture of a Cadbury Mini Snowballs chocolate bar they claimed to have bought on July 25. Some of the products are also available to buy on Asda’s online grocery shopping website.

An Asda spokesperson said: “We know how important it is for our shoppers to be able to spread the cost of Christmas and we start to see searches for Christmas products on Asda.com as early as August. Confectionery in particular is one of those items that can be kept aside for those customers who like to get everything prepared in plenty of time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An industry expert said the supermarket’s introduction of the themed products at such an early stage could help boost its sales. Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Every year we say that Christmas is coming earlier, but starting in August has been the norm for some retailers for years.

“For retailers trying to sell us Christmas gifts, there’s less mileage in starting in the summer. People will shop early, but once they’ve bought each present, their list is done and dusted. It’s why September will usually see the launch of Christmas departments.

“For supermarkets, there’s a huge opportunity to persuade people they’re stocking up early, on the understanding they’ll end up eating everything, and having to do it all over again.”