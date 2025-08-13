This summer’s fourth heatwave is bringing thunderstorms, drought and flooding for some - here’s what the Met Office says to expect from the weather where you are.

It was a grey start for many on Wednesday (August 13), particularly across southern and western parts of the country, but as the heatwave persists, temperatures are expected to climb to 34C in parts of the UK today.

The Met Office has also issued weather warnings with the fourth heatwave of the summer set to bring thunderstorms and showers. The heat is expected to give way to instability in Scotland, with a growing risk of thunderstorms and a chance of flooding and disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for most of Scotland from 2pm until midnight, with the potential for up to 30mm of rain in less than an hour, and 50mm locally, as well as hail and gusty winds. There are also 19 separate flood alerts in place across the country.

In contrast, officials say England is suffering from “nationally significant” water shortfalls, despite rain in July. The national drought group, which includes the Met Office, regulators, government, water companies and other organisations, has met as five areas of the country remain in drought, with six more in prolonged dry weather status.

England is suffering widespread environmental and agricultural effects from the lack of water, which is hitting crop yields, reducing feed for livestock, damaging wetlands and river wildlife, and increasing wildfires, the group said.

After a sweltering night last night for many, an amber heat health alert remains in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands, South East, London, and east of England until 6pm, after temperatures peaked at 33.4C on Tuesday. The highest temperature recorded last night was 19.4C in Myerscough, Lancashire while the highest temperature recorded overnight in 2025 so far was 22.2C in Heathrow on July 1. Much of the rest of England is already under yellow alerts.

On Thursday there are expected to be residual showers and isolated thunderstorms across the South East, gradually clearing, and lightning, hail and heavy rain drifting northwards from Scotland into the Northern Isles.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Some areas will continue to experience their fourth heatwave of the summer so far, with Thursday remaining warm or very warm for many, though cooler near coasts. Temperatures could still reach 30C in eastern England, though many areas will be a few degrees cooler than earlier in the week.”

Northern England will have patchy rain and cloud on Friday while southern England will enjoy sunshine and temperatures of up to 31C. The weekend should be dry and sunny for most parts of the UK, climbing to 30C on Saturday and 29C on Sunday in south-west England.