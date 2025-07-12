When the mercury rises the days can be uncomfortable and the nights unbearable - here’s how sleep experts say you can get a good night’s sleep in a heatwave.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is currently baking in the third heatwave of the year so far and, as the mercury rises, it can be people’s sleep that suffers the most. However, there are things that can be done during periods of hot weather to help you get a little more shut eye.

The Met Office has said Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales could have their warmest days of the year so far on Saturday (July 12), as the third heatwave of the summer peaks. Although England will be hot, with highs of 34C possible in parts of the Midlands and South East, temperatures are not expected to break the country’s current record for 2025 of 35.8C recorded in Kent at the beginning of July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amber heat health alerts are in place for the Midlands and southern and eastern England until 9am on Monday, warning of the potential for a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions. As well as the amber alerts, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has yellow alerts in place until Monday for the North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber.

The average temperatures for this time of year across the UK range between 18C and 22C.

It can be difficult to get a good night's sleep during a heatwave | Canva

How to sleep during the heat, according to experts

While temperatures continue to soar, sleep specialists at Land of Beds have shared expert advice to help the nation stay cool and well-rested through the hot nights. Judith Ackers, Sleep Advisor at Land of Beds explained that when temperatures remain high overnight, the body's natural cooling process is disrupted, making it harder to fall asleep and stay asleep.

Research shows that elevated night time temperatures can disturb the circadian rhythm, which is the body’s internal clock that regulates sleep and wake cycles. Without proper rest, people are more likely to suffer from irritability, difficulty concentrating and even mental health issues like anxiety the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Land of Beds recommends several strategies to improve sleep during hot weather.

Create a cool environment: Use blackout curtains or blinds to prevent your room from heating up during the day and open windows and doors to create a cross-draught to allow cooler air to circulate.

Use a fan. For extra cooling, place a bowl of ice in front of the fan to create a DIY cool breeze. If you have an attic, opening the hatch can help hot air rise and leave your home.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid heavy meals, caffeine and alcohol before bed, as they can disrupt sleep and raise your body temperature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Switch to lighter bedding: Use breathable fabrics like cotton or linen. Opt for light cotton nightwear rather than sleeping without clothing; cotton helps absorb perspiration and regulate body temperature.

Cool down before bed: Take a cool shower or bath to help lower core temperature. Avoid extremely cold showers, as they may shock the system and wake you up instead. Use a cold water filled hot water bottle to cool down. Chill your pillowcase in the fridge before bed, or invest in a cooling pillow to stay comfortable through the night.

Stick to a routine: Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule, even during a heatwave, helps reinforce your body’s sleep-wake rhythm.