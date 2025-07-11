The UK has recorded its hottest July 11 on record, with temperatures reaching 34.7°C at Astwood Bank, the Met Office confirmed on Friday, marking the peak of the country's third heatwave this summer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the national weather service said: "Temperatures have continued to rise, with 34.7°C recorded at Astwood Bank, also provisionally making it the hottest 11th July on record."

A separate update highlighted the widespread heat, stating: "It's been a hot day across the 4 nations, with Wales provisionally seeing its warmest day of the year so far." Cardiff’s Bute Park hit 32.4°C, while temperatures of 28.9°C and 28.0°C were recorded in Aboyne (Scotland) and Magilligan (Northern Ireland), respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The extreme heat comes as amber heat health alerts remain in force across much of England, including the East Midlands, West Midlands, South East, South West, East of England and London. The alerts, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), run until 9am on Monday and warn of increased health risks - particularly to the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

The North East, North West and Yorkshire and Humber are under a yellow alert, also warning of potential health impacts due to the ongoing heatwave.

The UK has recorded its hottest July 11 on record, with temperatures reaching 34.7°C at Astwood Bank, the Met Office confirmed on Friday, marking the peak of the country's third heatwave this summer. | Met Office

Friday’s high follows several days of hot and dry conditions. On Thursday, Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire recorded a high of 32°C.

The heatwave has already had tragic consequences. In Scotland, a 53-year-old man and 48-year-old woman were reported to prosecutors after two dogs— a Maltese and an Alsatian-lurcher cross - died after being left in a car in Linwood, near Glasgow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, hosepipe bans have come into effect in parts of the country. Yorkshire Water has imposed restrictions on activities such as watering gardens, cleaning cars, and filling paddling pools. South East Water reported “record levels” of drinking water demand since May and said it had “no choice but to restrict the use of hosepipes and sprinklers.”

Customers caught ignoring the restrictions could face fines of up to £1,000.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has also issued warnings about the heightened risk of wildfires and drowning, urging people to avoid open water and to supervise children closely.

Though slightly lower temperatures are forecast over the weekend, the Met Office said the current heatwave is expected to be more widespread than previous ones this summer. Saturday could see highs of around 33°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When will the heatwave end?

A change in the weather is on the cards early next week, according to the Met Office. Monday will see showers developing across many parts of the UK, some of which could be heavy and thundery.

It said: “This will herald the arrival of fresher, cooler conditions from the west, whilst some eastern areas will remain very warm with temperatures in the high twenties, the rest of the UK will see the peak of daytime temperatures on Monday several degrees lower than on previous days. Cooler, more changeable weather will spread across the whole of the UK by midweek.”