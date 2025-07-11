Simple bedroom tweak cools your room in minutes – no fan needed

Property expert Terry Fisher

Brits sweltering through summer nights are being urged not to reach for the fan just yet - as one bedroom layout trick could make a huge difference to how cool and comfortable your room feels.

With temperatures creeping up, homeowners are looking for easy, affordable ways to sleep better during the heatwave.

Property expert Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home says one of the most overlooked ways to beat the heat is by rethinking your bedroom layout - particularly where you place your bed and how you use your windows and curtains.

“Before switching on the fan, try repositioning your bed so it’s not in direct sunlight during the day and gets maximum airflow at night,” he said. “If possible, keep your bed away from internal walls that trap heat and opt for a position near an open window to catch a cross-breeze.”

He explains that airflow is key when it comes to staying cool - and small tweaks to your furniture placement can make a big difference to how air moves around the room.

How to hack your bedroom for summer

Start by identifying the coolest wall in your bedroom - usually one that doesn’t get direct sun. Moving your bed here can reduce the amount of heat you absorb overnight.

Next, make sure you’re not blocking any windows or vents with furniture or curtains. Use blackout or thermal curtains during the day to stop heat getting in, then swap to light, breathable window dressings at night to let cooler air circulate.

“In the evening, open windows on opposite sides of the house to create a through-draft,” Mr Fisher added. “You’d be surprised how effective this can be with no fan at all.”

He also recommends switching to summer-appropriate bedding like cotton or linen, and using a low bed frame or mattress on the floor, as heat rises and sleeping closer to the ground can be cooler.

A cooler night - and a calmer look

As well as keeping temperatures down, Mr Fisher says a thoughtful bedroom layout can help your space feel more open and restful.

“When it’s hot and stuffy, a cluttered room can feel ten times worse,” he said. “Clear your surfaces, move bulky items out of the way, and let the space breathe.”

While fans and air conditioning may offer quick relief, the right layout can reduce your reliance on them - saving money and making bedtime far more bearable.

“A few small changes to your layout could mean better sleep, lower bills, and a fresher, calmer room all summer long,” Mr Fisher added.

