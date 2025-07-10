Four young people have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the damaging cyber-attacks against Marks & Spencer, the Co-op and Harrods.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the individuals were arrested early on Thursday morning on suspicion of blackmail, money laundering, offences linked to the Computer Misuse Act and participating in the activities of an organised crime group.

The arrests included a 17-year-old British man from the West Midlands, 19-year-old Latvian man from the West Midlands, 19-year-old British man from London and 20-year-old British woman from Staffordshire.

All four were arrested from their home addresses and remain in custody.

It comes after investigations by NCA into attacks against the three retailers, where hackers sought ransom payments after breaking into their IT systems.

Paul Foster, head of the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit, said: “Since these attacks took place, specialist NCA cybercrime investigators have been working at pace and the investigation remains one of the agency’s highest priorities.

“Today’s arrests are a significant step in that investigation but our work continues, alongside partners in the UK and overseas, to ensure those responsible are identified and brought to justice.”

The cyber attack hit M&S over the Easter weekend and while contactless payments were only hit temporarily, for several weeks it could not take online orders so its website acted more like a catalogue than a business platform. The company’s logistics were also affected, with empty shelves seen in stores around the country. Overall M&S said it could take a £300m hit from the online onslaught.