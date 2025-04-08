FTSE100: Market rallies slightly after turbulent Monday

London’s stock exchange rose in the minutes of trading today, as calmness returned after days of Donald Trump tariff-fuelled turbulence.

The FTSE 100, which tracks the UK’s top 100 listed companies, was up more than one per cent shortly after markets opened on Tuesday.

All other indexes on the London Stock Exchange were also in the green.

It follows a more positive session for Asian markets, with some indexes making gains after suffering from steep falls in previous days.

Asian stock markets, which open before Europe because of the time difference, also recovered on Tuesday after a ‘brutal’ few days of sell-offs.

Yesterday American markets rallied after a social media rumour that Trump may delay tariffs by 90 days - but then slumped again when this was debunked by the White House.

