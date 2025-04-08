The FTSE 100 plunged at the tail end of last week and fell well below 8,000 in Monday morning trading. Image by PA Graphics

London’s stock exchange rose in the minutes of trading today, as calmness returned after days of Donald Trump tariff-fuelled turbulence.

The FTSE 100, which tracks the UK’s top 100 listed companies, was up more than one per cent shortly after markets opened on Tuesday.

All other indexes on the London Stock Exchange were also in the green.

It follows a more positive session for Asian markets, with some indexes making gains after suffering from steep falls in previous days.

Yesterday American markets rallied after a social media rumour that Trump may delay tariffs by 90 days - but then slumped again when this was debunked by the White House.