How far have east stock exchanges opened? Latest updates on Nikkei and Hang Seng after Asian stock markets tumble
Asian stock markets fell dramatically yesterday (Monday 7 April) amid escalating fears of a global trade war - as Donald Trump called his tariffs "medicine" and showed no sign of backing down. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index of shares closed down 13.2% - its biggest drop since 1997, while the Shanghai composite index lost 7.3% - the worst fall there since 2020.
Taiwan's stock market was also hammered, losing nearly 10% on Monday, its biggest one-day drop on record. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 7.8%, while London's FTSE 100 was down 4.5% at lunchtime.
Markets are reacting to ongoing uncertainty over the impact of President Trump's tariffs on goods imported to the US, which he announced last week. Speaking on Air Force One on Sunday, Mr Trump said foreign governments would have to pay "a lot of money" to lift his tariffs.
He added: "I don't want anything to go down. But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something”.
Asia-Pacific stock markets have rose today (Tuesday 8 April). Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 5.31% while the Topix gained 5.65%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.34% and the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.96%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.58%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.57%.
