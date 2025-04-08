Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Asian stock markets have bounced back on Tuesday (8 April) following a brutal global sell-off.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asian stock markets fell dramatically yesterday (Monday 7 April) amid escalating fears of a global trade war - as Donald Trump called his tariffs "medicine" and showed no sign of backing down. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index of shares closed down 13.2% - its biggest drop since 1997, while the Shanghai composite index lost 7.3% - the worst fall there since 2020.

Taiwan's stock market was also hammered, losing nearly 10% on Monday, its biggest one-day drop on record. Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 7.8%, while London's FTSE 100 was down 4.5% at lunchtime.

Markets are reacting to ongoing uncertainty over the impact of President Trump's tariffs on goods imported to the US, which he announced last week. Speaking on Air Force One on Sunday, Mr Trump said foreign governments would have to pay "a lot of money" to lift his tariffs.

He added: "I don't want anything to go down. But sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something”.

Asia-Pacific stock markets have rose today (Tuesday 8 April). Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 5.31% while the Topix gained 5.65%. South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.34% and the small-cap Kosdaq added 0.96%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 1.58%, while the Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 3.57%.