Full list of UK high street bank branch closures in 2024 - Barclays, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, NatWest and more
More brick-and-mortar bank branch closures are expected in the coming year as people and institutions rely more on online services
2024 will see further bank branch closures throughout the UK as banks turn their back on brick-and-motor locations in favour of a bigger reliance on online services.
According to analysis from Which?, there has been an increase in bank branch closures over the past few years. Since 2015, more than 5,700 locations have closed their doors, with 645 of those coming in 2023.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The next 12 months will see almost 200 more branches closing their doors for good. Leading the pack is Lloyds, which has announced the closure of at least 60 branches in 2024, with Halifax, Barclays, NatWest, Bank of Scotland, RBS and Ulster Bank also among those planning to shut some locations.
Here's the full list of - as it stands - every high street bank set to close in the next 12 months.
Bank of Scotland
- 816 Govan Road, Govan, Scotland - January 9, 2024
- Brodick, Isle of Arran, Scotland - January 31, 2024
- 42 Stuart Street, Millport, Scotland - February 20, 2024
- Main Street, Tarbert, Isle Of Harris, Scotland - February 22, 2024
- Lochmaddy, Isle Of North Uist, Scotland - February 26, 2024
- 174 Byres Road, Glasgow, Scotland - March 31, 2024
- Harbour Street, Tarbert, Scotland - April 29, 2024
- Shore Street, Bowmore, Scotland - May 8, 2024
- 40 High Street Jedburgh, Scotland - May 20, 2024
- 17 Dalrymple Street, Girvan, Scotland - May 20, 2024
- 95 High Street, Dunbar, Scotland - May 21, 2024
- Main Road, Aviemore, Scotland - May 21, 2024
- The Cross, Cupar, Scotland - May 29, 2024
- 43/45 Townhead Street, Cumnock, Scotland - May 29, 2024
- 1 Galvelmore Street, Crieff, Scotland - May 29, 2024
- Shore Road, Kilcreggan, Scotland - August 15, 2024
Barclays
- 22/24 Hide Hill , Berwick-Upon-Tweed, England - February 14, 2024
- 2 Holly Parade, 20 High Street, Cobham, England - February 14, 2024
- 34 Market Place, Dereham, England - February 15, 2024
- 2 The Square Abingdon, England - February 15, 2024
- 1 High Street, Westbury-on-Trym, England - February 16, 2024
- 32 Hill Street, Newry, Northern Ireland - February 16, 2024
- 131 Eltham High Street, Eltham, England - February 16, 2024
- 43 High Street Sheringham, England - February 21, 2024
- 22 The Borough, Farnham, England - February 21, 2024
- 16 Vaughan Street, Llanelli, Wales - February 22, 2024
- 130 George Lane, South Woodford, England - February 23, 2024
- 27/29 Church Street, Coleraine, Northern Ireland - February 23, 2024
- 2 Market Place, Cannock, England - February 22, 2024
- 197 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - February 21, 2024
- 2 Liscard Village, Wallasey, England - March 28, 2024
- 54 High Street, Ruislip, England - February 16, 2024
- 57 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Wales - March 1, 2024
- 23 Market Place, Mansfield, England - March 1, 2024
- Priestpopple, Hexham, England - March 1, 2024
- 8 The Broadway, Crouch End, England - March 1, 2024
- Crown Buildings, 11 Broad Street, Builth Wells, Wales - March 6, 2024
- 49 High Street, Skipton, England - March 7, 2024
- 100 High Street, Poole, England - March 8, 2024
- 197 High Street, Perth, Scotland - March 8, 2024
- 2/4 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, London, England - March 8, 2024
- 35 Victoria Street, Grimsby, England - March 13, 2024
- 193 High Street, Northallerton, England - March 14, 2024
- 24 High Street, Dundee, Scotland - March 15, 2024
- Valley House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead, England - March 15, 2024
- 81 High Street, Scunthorpe, England - March 20, 2024
- 4 North Bar Within, Beverley, England - March 21, 2024
- 85 High Street, Blackwood, Wales - March 22, 2024
- 63/65 High Street, Rayleigh, England - March 22, 2024
- 55 Market Place, Richmond, England - December 4, 2024
Halifax
- 178/180 High Street, Gosforth, England - January 8, 2024
- 374 Harrogate Road, Leeds, England - January 9, 2024
- 56/57 High Street, Stourbridge, England - January 10, 2024
- 52 - 54 Union Street, Aberdeen, Scotland - January 11, 2024
- 7 Station Plaza, Ilkley, England - January 15, 2024
- 4 Central Arcade, Cleckheaton, England - January 31, 2024
- 35-41 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland - February 5, 2024
- 43/45 Sheep Street, Bicester, England - February 7, 2024
- 13 Market Jew Street, Penzance, England - February 20, 2024
- 131-133 Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland - February 26, 2024
- 82 High Street, Lymington, England - March 11, 2024
- 29/33 Chestergate, Macclesfield, England - March 11, 2024
- 99 High Street, Barnet, England - March 12, 2024
- 248/250 High Street, Orpington, England - March 13, 2024
- 1 Church Street, Dereham, England - March 14, 2024
- 11/12 High Street, Stamford, England - March 14, 2024
- 91 Holton Road, Barry, Wales - March 18, 2024
- 8/10 High Street, Dartford, England - March 18, 2024
- 41/42 Middlegate, Penrith, England - March 19, 2024
- 12A Market Place, Diss, England - March 20, 2024
- 3/5 Kirkgate, Otley, England, - March 26, 2024
- 32 John Street, Porthcawl, Wales - March 26, 2024
- 58 Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, England - March 27, 2024
- Prescot Shopping Centre, Prescot, England - April 8, 2024
- 7/7A Market Place, Thorne, Doncaster, England - April 8, 2024
- 44 Greengate Street, Stafford, England - April 8, 2024
- 40/41 King Street, Whitehaven, England - April 9, 2024
- 2 Market Place, Ossett, England - April 9, 2024
- 58-62 High Street, Barkingside, England - April 15, 2024
- 17 Windsor Court, Morley, England - April 16, 2024
- 1 High Street, Daventry, England - April 17, 2024
- 149/151 Mortimer Street, Herne Bay, England - April 17, 2024
- 165 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - April, 2024
- 25 Bridge Street, Spalding, England - April 18, 2024
- 2170 Coventry Road, Sheldon, England - April 22, 2024
- 17 Fore Street, Bridgwater, England- April 23, 2024
- 73A Station Road, New Milton, England - March 23, 2024
- 226 Heathway, Dagenham, England - March 15, 2024
- 33 Main Street , Larne, Northern Ireland - March 29, 2024
- 25 Fore Street Bodmin, England - June 20, 2024
- 84 Commercial Street, Batley, England - June 24, 2024
- 17/17A Town Centre, Hatfield, England - June 25, 2024
- 49/51 High Street, Normanton, England - July 8, 2024
- 66 High Street, Sidcup, England - July 11, 2024
- 25 The Square, Hessle, England - August 15, 2024
- 122 - 126 High Street, Uckfield, England - September 18, 2024
- 54/56 High Street, Hailsham, England - September 19, 2024
Lloyds
- 453 Wilmslow Road, Withington, England, M20 4AN - January 8, 2024
- 11/12 The Shopping Village, Gateshead, England, NE11 0EN - January 9, 2024
- 612-614 Wolseley Road, Plymouth, England, PL5 1TE - January 10, 2024
- 22 Grover Walk, Corringham, England, SS17 7LY - January 15, 2024
- Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, England, BS48 1RD - February 1, 2024
- 13-14 High Street, Cradley Heath, England, B64 5HP - February 8, 2024
- 9 Boverton Road, Llantwit Major, Wales, CF61 1XZ - February 8, 2024
- 308-312 Chiswick High Road, London, England, W4 1NS - February 19, 2024
- 22 King Street, Stretford, England, M32 8AD - March 12, 2024
- 39 Chester Road West, Shotton, Wales, CH5 1BY - March 13, 2024
- 82-84 High Street, Ruislip, England, HA4 7AB - March 13, 2024
- 5-6 King Street, Penrith, England, CA11 7AP - March 19, 2024
- 3 Market Hill, Diss, England, IP22 4JZ - March 20, 2024
- 1 Walm Lane Willesden Green, England, NW2 5SN - March 21, 2024
- 26 Bridge Street, Downham Market, England, PE38 9DH - March 25, 2024
- 102-104 Market Street, Shirebrook, England, NG20 8AD - March 25, 2024
- 27 Fore Street Wellington, England, TA21 8AF - March 25, 2024
- 30 Market Place, Brackley, England, NN13 7BA - March 26, 2024
- 39 High Street Sidmouth, England, EX10 8LQ - March 26, 2024
- 49 John Street Porthcawl, Wales, CF36 3AS - March 27, 2024
- 185 Queen Street, Withernsea, England, HU19 2JR - March 27, 2024
- 5 Market Place, Selby, England, YO8 4NT - April 3, 2024
- 12 High Street Newtown, Wales, SY16 2NX - April 3, 2024
- 129-131 High Street, Rochester, England, ME2 4TW - April 4, 2024
- 110-112 High Street, Putney, England, SW15 1RG - April 4, 2024
- Union Street, Ulverston, England, LA12 7HR - April 9, 2024
- 71-73 High Street, Stone, England, ST15 8AG - April 10, 2024
- 67 Fore Street Saltash, England, PL12 6AJ - April 10, 2024
- 34 Station Road, West Drayton, England, UB7 7BZ - April 11, 2024
- 4 Market Square, Dover, England, CT16 1ND - April 11, 2024
- 19-20 Wellington Street, Teignmouth, England, TQ14 8HW - April 15, 2024
- 16 Main Street, Mexborough, England, S64 9DW - April 22, 2024
- 15-17 Pool Street, Caernarfon, Wales, LL55 2AD - April 30, 2024
- 35 Bradford Road, Brighouse, England, HD6 1RW - May 28, 2024
- 2-4 High Street, March, England, PE15 9JE - May 28, 2024
- 38 Chapel Lane, Formby, England, L37 4DR - May 28, 2024
- 21 Broad Street, Pershore, England, WR10 1BD - May 28, 2024
- 18 Market Place, North Walsham, England, NR28 9BP - May 29, 2024
- The Cross, Royston, England, SG8 7BL - June 17, 2024
- 1 Marlborough, Seaham, England, SR7 7SD - June 19, 2024
- Fore Street, Bodmin, England, PL31 2HP - June 20, 2024
- 75 Commercial Street Batley, England, WF17 5EQ - June 24, 2026
- 8 High Street, Haverhill, England, CB9 8BA - June 25, 2024
- 33 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Wales, CF40 1AL - July 4, 2024
- 30 High Street Crediton, England, EX17 3AH - July 4, 2024
- 99 Newland Street, Witham, England, CM8 1AQ - July 10, 2024
- 60 Sidcup High Street Sidcup, England, DA14 6EJ - July 11, 2024
- 11-13 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, England, TN40 1AH - September 16, 2024
- 36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill, England, RH15 9AH – September 17, 2024
- Market Street, Hailsham, England, BN27 2AE - September 19, 2024
- High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6BJ - September 9, 2024
- 3 King Street, Saffron Walden, England, CB10 1HF - September 16, 2024
- 5/6 Market Place, Hertford, England, SG14 1DF - September 17, 2024
- 180 High Street, Uckfield, England, TN22 1AX - September 18, 2024
- 73 High Street, Burnham-on-Sea, England, TA8 1NP - November 13, 2024
- 257 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2SY - November 13, 2024
- 300 Ashley Road, Poole, England, BH14 9DE - November 13, 2024
- 37 Market Place, Warminster, England, BA12 9BD - November 14, 2024
- 21 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DG - November 14, 2024
- 3 Upper Brook Street, Rugeley, England, WS15 2DP - November 14, 2024
NatWest
- 314 Chiswick High Road, London, England - 20/02/2024 February 20, 2024
- 5 High Street East, Redcar, England - 20/02/2024 February 20, 2024
- 151 New Line, Bradford, England - 21/02/2024 February 21, 2024
- 10 Victoria Road, Surbiton, England - 21/02/2024 February 21, 2024
- 1 Water Lane, Bakewell, England - 22/02/2024 February 22, 2024
- 2 Greenwich Church Street, Greenwich, England - 22/02/2024 February 22, 2024
- 34 Moor Street, Ormskirk, England - 27/02/2024 February 27, 2024
- 12 Station Parade, London, England - 27/02/2024 February 27, 2024
- 262 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, England - 28/02/2024 February 28, 2024
- 10 High Street, Wednesfield, England - 28/02/2024 February 28, 2024
- 159 High Street, Rickmansworth, England - 29/02/2024 February 29, 2024
- 1 Taff Street, Pontypridd, Wales - 29/02/2024 February 29, 2024
- 817 Bristol Road South, Birmingham, England - 05/03/2024 March 5, 2024
- 509 Prescot Road, Liverpool, England – March 5, 2024
- 208 Piccadilly London, England – March 6, 2024
- 56 High Street, Rochester, England – March 6, 2024
- 267 Castle Street, Dudley, England – March 7, 2024
- 36 High Street, Maldon, England – March 7, 2024
- 20 Melbourne Street, Stalybridge, England – July 8, 2024
- 10 Banks Road, West Kirby, England – July 8, 2024
- 1 Princes Street, London, England – August 29, 2024
RBS
- 23 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland – November 19, 2024
Ulster Bank
- 356-369 Ormeau Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland – February 20, 2024
- 1-2 Kings Square, Belfast, Northern Ireland – February 21, 2024
- 29 Clooney Terrace, Waterside, Northern Ireland – February 27, 2024
- 1a Main Street, Ballynahinch, Northern Ireland – February 28, 2024
- 14-16 Market Street, Lurgan, Northern Ireland – March 5, 2024
- 186 Main Street, Lisnaskea, Northern Ireland - March 6, 2024
- 91-93 University Road, Belfast, Northern Ireland – March 12, 2024
- 2 Farmley Road, Glengormley, Northern Ireland – March 13, 2024
- 27 Main Street, Crumlin, Northern Ireland – March 20, 2024
- 2-8 Market Street, Downpatrick, Northern Ireland – November 19, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.