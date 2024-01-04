More brick-and-mortar bank branch closures are expected in the coming year as people and institutions rely more on online services

High street bank branches of Barcalys, Halifax, NatWest and RBS are expected be among those closing in the coming year. (Credit: Getty Images)

2024 will see further bank branch closures throughout the UK as banks turn their back on brick-and-motor locations in favour of a bigger reliance on online services.

According to analysis from Which?, there has been an increase in bank branch closures over the past few years. Since 2015, more than 5,700 locations have closed their doors, with 645 of those coming in 2023.

The next 12 months will see almost 200 more branches closing their doors for good. Leading the pack is Lloyds, which has announced the closure of at least 60 branches in 2024, with Halifax, Barclays, NatWest, Bank of Scotland, RBS and Ulster Bank also among those planning to shut some locations.

Here's the full list of - as it stands - every high street bank set to close in the next 12 months.

Bank of Scotland

816 Govan Road, Govan, Scotland - January 9, 2024

Brodick, Isle of Arran, Scotland - January 31, 2024

42 Stuart Street, Millport, Scotland - February 20, 2024

Main Street, Tarbert, Isle Of Harris, Scotland - February 22, 2024

Lochmaddy, Isle Of North Uist, Scotland - February 26, 2024

174 Byres Road, Glasgow, Scotland - March 31, 2024

Harbour Street, Tarbert, Scotland - April 29, 2024

Shore Street, Bowmore, Scotland - May 8, 2024

40 High Street Jedburgh, Scotland - May 20, 2024

17 Dalrymple Street, Girvan, Scotland - May 20, 2024

95 High Street, Dunbar, Scotland - May 21, 2024

Main Road, Aviemore, Scotland - May 21, 2024

The Cross, Cupar, Scotland - May 29, 2024

43/45 Townhead Street, Cumnock, Scotland - May 29, 2024

1 Galvelmore Street, Crieff, Scotland - May 29, 2024

Shore Road, Kilcreggan, Scotland - August 15, 2024

Barclays

22/24 Hide Hill , Berwick-Upon-Tweed, England - February 14, 2024

2 Holly Parade, 20 High Street, Cobham, England - February 14, 2024

34 Market Place, Dereham, England - February 15, 2024

2 The Square Abingdon, England - February 15, 2024

1 High Street, Westbury-on-Trym, England - February 16, 2024

32 Hill Street, Newry, Northern Ireland - February 16, 2024

131 Eltham High Street, Eltham, England - February 16, 2024

43 High Street Sheringham, England - February 21, 2024

22 The Borough, Farnham, England - February 21, 2024

16 Vaughan Street, Llanelli, Wales - February 22, 2024

130 George Lane, South Woodford, England - February 23, 2024

27/29 Church Street, Coleraine, Northern Ireland - February 23, 2024

2 Market Place, Cannock, England - February 22, 2024

197 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - February 21, 2024

2 Liscard Village, Wallasey, England - March 28, 2024

54 High Street, Ruislip, England - February 16, 2024

57 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Wales - March 1, 2024

23 Market Place, Mansfield, England - March 1, 2024

Priestpopple, Hexham, England - March 1, 2024

8 The Broadway, Crouch End, England - March 1, 2024

Crown Buildings, 11 Broad Street, Builth Wells, Wales - March 6, 2024

49 High Street, Skipton, England - March 7, 2024

100 High Street, Poole, England - March 8, 2024

197 High Street, Perth, Scotland - March 8, 2024

2/4 Aldermans Hill, Palmers Green, London, England - March 8, 2024

35 Victoria Street, Grimsby, England - March 13, 2024

193 High Street, Northallerton, England - March 14, 2024

24 High Street, Dundee, Scotland - March 15, 2024

Valley House, Kingsway, Team Valley, Gateshead, England - March 15, 2024

81 High Street, Scunthorpe, England - March 20, 2024

4 North Bar Within, Beverley, England - March 21, 2024

85 High Street, Blackwood, Wales - March 22, 2024

63/65 High Street, Rayleigh, England - March 22, 2024

55 Market Place, Richmond, England - December 4, 2024

Halifax

178/180 High Street, Gosforth, England - January 8, 2024

374 Harrogate Road, Leeds, England - January 9, 2024

56/57 High Street, Stourbridge, England - January 10, 2024

52 - 54 Union Street, Aberdeen, Scotland - January 11, 2024

7 Station Plaza, Ilkley, England - January 15, 2024

4 Central Arcade, Cleckheaton, England - January 31, 2024

35-41 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland - February 5, 2024

43/45 Sheep Street, Bicester, England - February 7, 2024

13 Market Jew Street, Penzance, England - February 20, 2024

131-133 Princes Street, Edinburgh, Scotland - February 26, 2024

82 High Street, Lymington, England - March 11, 2024

29/33 Chestergate, Macclesfield, England - March 11, 2024

99 High Street, Barnet, England - March 12, 2024

248/250 High Street, Orpington, England - March 13, 2024

1 Church Street, Dereham, England - March 14, 2024

11/12 High Street, Stamford, England - March 14, 2024

91 Holton Road, Barry, Wales - March 18, 2024

8/10 High Street, Dartford, England - March 18, 2024

41/42 Middlegate, Penrith, England - March 19, 2024

12A Market Place, Diss, England - March 20, 2024

3/5 Kirkgate, Otley, England, - March 26, 2024

32 John Street, Porthcawl, Wales - March 26, 2024

58 Beveridge Way, Newton Aycliffe, England - March 27, 2024

Prescot Shopping Centre, Prescot, England - April 8, 2024

7/7A Market Place, Thorne, Doncaster, England - April 8, 2024

44 Greengate Street, Stafford, England - April 8, 2024

40/41 King Street, Whitehaven, England - April 9, 2024

2 Market Place, Ossett, England - April 9, 2024

58-62 High Street, Barkingside, England - April 15, 2024

17 Windsor Court, Morley, England - April 16, 2024

1 High Street, Daventry, England - April 17, 2024

149/151 Mortimer Street, Herne Bay, England - April 17, 2024

165 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, England - April, 2024

25 Bridge Street, Spalding, England - April 18, 2024

2170 Coventry Road, Sheldon, England - April 22, 2024

17 Fore Street, Bridgwater, England- April 23, 2024

73A Station Road, New Milton, England - March 23, 2024

226 Heathway, Dagenham, England - March 15, 2024

33 Main Street , Larne, Northern Ireland - March 29, 2024

25 Fore Street Bodmin, England - June 20, 2024

84 Commercial Street, Batley, England - June 24, 2024

17/17A Town Centre, Hatfield, England - June 25, 2024

49/51 High Street, Normanton, England - July 8, 2024

66 High Street, Sidcup, England - July 11, 2024

25 The Square, Hessle, England - August 15, 2024

122 - 126 High Street, Uckfield, England - September 18, 2024

54/56 High Street, Hailsham, England - September 19, 2024

Lloyds

453 Wilmslow Road, Withington, England, M20 4AN - January 8, 2024

11/12 The Shopping Village, Gateshead, England, NE11 0EN - January 9, 2024

612-614 Wolseley Road, Plymouth, England, PL5 1TE - January 10, 2024

22 Grover Walk, Corringham, England, SS17 7LY - January 15, 2024

Crown Glass Place, Nailsea, England, BS48 1RD - February 1, 2024

13-14 High Street, Cradley Heath, England, B64 5HP - February 8, 2024

9 Boverton Road, Llantwit Major, Wales, CF61 1XZ - February 8, 2024

308-312 Chiswick High Road, London, England, W4 1NS - February 19, 2024

22 King Street, Stretford, England, M32 8AD - March 12, 2024

39 Chester Road West, Shotton, Wales, CH5 1BY - March 13, 2024

82-84 High Street, Ruislip, England, HA4 7AB - March 13, 2024

5-6 King Street, Penrith, England, CA11 7AP - March 19, 2024

3 Market Hill, Diss, England, IP22 4JZ - March 20, 2024

1 Walm Lane Willesden Green, England, NW2 5SN - March 21, 2024

26 Bridge Street, Downham Market, England, PE38 9DH - March 25, 2024

102-104 Market Street, Shirebrook, England, NG20 8AD - March 25, 2024

27 Fore Street Wellington, England, TA21 8AF - March 25, 2024

30 Market Place, Brackley, England, NN13 7BA - March 26, 2024

39 High Street Sidmouth, England, EX10 8LQ - March 26, 2024

49 John Street Porthcawl, Wales, CF36 3AS - March 27, 2024

185 Queen Street, Withernsea, England, HU19 2JR - March 27, 2024

5 Market Place, Selby, England, YO8 4NT - April 3, 2024

12 High Street Newtown, Wales, SY16 2NX - April 3, 2024

129-131 High Street, Rochester, England, ME2 4TW - April 4, 2024

110-112 High Street, Putney, England, SW15 1RG - April 4, 2024

Union Street, Ulverston, England, LA12 7HR - April 9, 2024

71-73 High Street, Stone, England, ST15 8AG - April 10, 2024

67 Fore Street Saltash, England, PL12 6AJ - April 10, 2024

34 Station Road, West Drayton, England, UB7 7BZ - April 11, 2024

4 Market Square, Dover, England, CT16 1ND - April 11, 2024

19-20 Wellington Street, Teignmouth, England, TQ14 8HW - April 15, 2024

16 Main Street, Mexborough, England, S64 9DW - April 22, 2024

15-17 Pool Street, Caernarfon, Wales, LL55 2AD - April 30, 2024

35 Bradford Road, Brighouse, England, HD6 1RW - May 28, 2024

2-4 High Street, March, England, PE15 9JE - May 28, 2024

38 Chapel Lane, Formby, England, L37 4DR - May 28, 2024

21 Broad Street, Pershore, England, WR10 1BD - May 28, 2024

18 Market Place, North Walsham, England, NR28 9BP - May 29, 2024

The Cross, Royston, England, SG8 7BL - June 17, 2024

1 Marlborough, Seaham, England, SR7 7SD - June 19, 2024

Fore Street, Bodmin, England, PL31 2HP - June 20, 2024

75 Commercial Street Batley, England, WF17 5EQ - June 24, 2026

8 High Street, Haverhill, England, CB9 8BA - June 25, 2024

33 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Wales, CF40 1AL - July 4, 2024

30 High Street Crediton, England, EX17 3AH - July 4, 2024

99 Newland Street, Witham, England, CM8 1AQ - July 10, 2024

60 Sidcup High Street Sidcup, England, DA14 6EJ - July 11, 2024

11-13 Devonshire Road, Bexhill-on-Sea, England, TN40 1AH - September 16, 2024

36-38 Church Road, Burgess Hill, England, RH15 9AH – September 17, 2024

Market Street, Hailsham, England, BN27 2AE - September 19, 2024

High Street, Portishead, England, BS20 6BJ - September 9, 2024

3 King Street, Saffron Walden, England, CB10 1HF - September 16, 2024

5/6 Market Place, Hertford, England, SG14 1DF - September 17, 2024

180 High Street, Uckfield, England, TN22 1AX - September 18, 2024

73 High Street, Burnham-on-Sea, England, TA8 1NP - November 13, 2024

257 Whitley Road, Whitley Bay, England, NE26 2SY - November 13, 2024

300 Ashley Road, Poole, England, BH14 9DE - November 13, 2024

37 Market Place, Warminster, England, BA12 9BD - November 14, 2024

21 Victoria Square, Droitwich, England, WR9 8DG - November 14, 2024

3 Upper Brook Street, Rugeley, England, WS15 2DP - November 14, 2024

NatWest

314 Chiswick High Road, London, England - 20/02/2024 February 20, 2024

5 High Street East, Redcar, England - 20/02/2024 February 20, 2024

151 New Line, Bradford, England - 21/02/2024 February 21, 2024

10 Victoria Road, Surbiton, England - 21/02/2024 February 21, 2024

1 Water Lane, Bakewell, England - 22/02/2024 February 22, 2024

2 Greenwich Church Street, Greenwich, England - 22/02/2024 February 22, 2024

34 Moor Street, Ormskirk, England - 27/02/2024 February 27, 2024

12 Station Parade, London, England - 27/02/2024 February 27, 2024

262 Marine Road Central, Morecambe, England - 28/02/2024 February 28, 2024

10 High Street, Wednesfield, England - 28/02/2024 February 28, 2024

159 High Street, Rickmansworth, England - 29/02/2024 February 29, 2024

1 Taff Street, Pontypridd, Wales - 29/02/2024 February 29, 2024

817 Bristol Road South, Birmingham, England - 05/03/2024 March 5, 2024

509 Prescot Road, Liverpool, England – March 5, 2024

208 Piccadilly London, England – March 6, 2024

56 High Street, Rochester, England – March 6, 2024

267 Castle Street, Dudley, England – March 7, 2024

36 High Street, Maldon, England – March 7, 2024

20 Melbourne Street, Stalybridge, England – July 8, 2024

10 Banks Road, West Kirby, England – July 8, 2024

1 Princes Street, London, England – August 29, 2024

RBS

23 Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Scotland – November 19, 2024

Ulster Bank