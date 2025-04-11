Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There is at least one way that Donald Trump is the golden boy of economics - the price of gold itself has hit a record high.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Investors are shunning stock markets around the world because of the volatility seen since Trump introduced his tariffs plan, then delayed it, then reintroduced it, and then paused it.

Whether he is genuinely trying to rebalance America’s trade with the world, or just using the tariffs as a bullying bargaining chip to extra more favourable trade deals - or doing both - remains to be seen, but what is certain is that stock markets have been trampolining this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The price of gold has hit an all-time high this week.

Today the Nikkei in Japan has opened down, while South Korean and Australian markets are also continuing to slump. US markets rallied on Wednesday after a tariff pause was announced, and then slumped on Thursday.

However, away from this drama, the price of gold has quietly risen to a record high, as investors seek out what has traditionally been called a “safe haven”, largely unconnected as it is to currency and shares. The dollar is seen as the safe haven for currency investors but America’s recent turbulence means it has lost that appeal.

This morning gold stands at £2,465.83 an ounce, which is almost a third (32.64%, or £606.73) higher than the £1,859.10 seen a year ago. It’s seen a four per cent increase in the last week.

The Federal Reserve has indicated it may make several interest rate cuts this year, which will also diminish the attraction of the dollar to investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Schnider of UBS Global Wealth Management told Bloomberg Television: “We remain quite positive for gold. The next step is going to be, at some point, the Fed coming in — and that gives the next leg up for gold.”