Bank customers across the land have reported problems logging into their app - with balances not displaying and making payments impossible.

The website DownDetector has received almost 5,000 reports today of issues, with customers reporting that HSBC’s app was working earlier, but has gone down.

Among the comments made are “Getting an ERR03 message. The app logs in, but products and the balance forecast are not available. Also cannot make a payment” and “HSBC UK business cannot login, HSBC UK personal can login but cannot show any balance....” - with one simply saying: “Can't see anything on my banking.”

Posting on X at 11.45am, HSBC said, in a service update: “We understand some customers are having issues accessing banking services right now. We’re really sorry and are investigating as a matter of urgency. We will share an update as soon as possible.”

HSBC added at 1.45pm: “We’re sorry that some customers are continuing to experience issues accessing banking services, we’re working hard to get this fixed and will provide an update as soon as possible.”