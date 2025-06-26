Is the Three mobile network still down? Service returns for most 3 customers but some report problems
Yesterday users across most of the country saw problems, with calls unable to be made or received, and SMS messages not going through. Services that could be used on wi-fi were not affected.
At 10pm Three said: “Following an issue earlier today, Voice and SMS services are now returning to near-normal levels. Data services continue to work normally and we're monitoring the network closely. We understand how disruptive this has been and sincerely apologise for today’s inconvenience.”
However, the website DownDetector is reporting that some users are still having difficulties, with one in Kent posting: “Day 2 of not being able to make or receive calls! Anyone else?”
Yesterday at the peak DownDetector logged 9,418 reports of problems with Three - this morning it has logged more than 550.
Three has recently merged with Vodafone to create what it says is the UK’s biggest network.
