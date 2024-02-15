Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lidl is switching from paper shelves pricing labels to electronic ones.

The supermarket chain has tested the system at more than 35 stores, including Epsom and Tooting, and says it is ready to be extended across the country. The move is expected to save 206 tonnes of carbon every year, according to the discounter, as well as ink costs.

The German chain says that when it asked shoppers, more than two-thirds had not noticed the change. It is keen on the switch as prices will update automatically, meaning staff don't need to check and manually update the tags.

Isaac Ekpenyong, director of sales organisation at Lidl GB, said: “Making changes to how we operate, no matter how big or small, allow us to enhance the overall experience for those shopping with us. In this particular case, we’re empowering colleagues by freeing up more of their time to dedicate to tasks that directly benefit our customers. But our transition to electronic shelf labels is more than that; it is another step we are taking to reduce our impact on the environment by curbing paper and ink consumption.”