A slew of banking apps have gone down this morning - after the Barclays version was plagued with problems over the weekend.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Barclays problems started on Friday afternoon and continued into Saturday, with thousands of people reporting issues, although these have now largely cleared up.

And now Lloyds and Halifax customers are reporting problems, according to the website DownDetector, which monitors online outages. Reports started coming in overnight and hundreds of people have said they can’t use the services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And DownDetector also says that is receiving reports that there are problems with apps belonging to Santander, NatWest and Bank of Scotland.

While Lloyds has not posted about the outage, it did reply to a customer on X (formerly Twitter) to confirm that 'some customers are having issues'.

“We know some customers are having issues making or receiving payments,” it wrote. “We're sorry for this and are working to have everything back to normal.”

Several customers have posted about the problems this has brought them, with one saying: “Can you confirm when your issues will be fixed? Payments have come out leaving me O/D, but my payments into acc aren't there! I hope any fees/charges will be refunded!”