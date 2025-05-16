Marks & Spencer has emailed their customers regarding their recent cyber attack.

For those of you who are Marks & Spencer customers, an email might have landed in your inbox this morning explaining what has happened with regard to their recent cyber attack, how it affects their customers and what they should do. The email reads: “To proactively manage the incident, we immediately took steps to protect our systems and engaged leading cyber security experts. We also reported the incident to relevant government authorities and law enforcement, who we continue to work closely with.”

Marks & Spencer also revealed that “Unfortunately, the nature of the incident means that some personal customer data has been taken, but there is no evidence that it has been shared. The personal data could include contact details, date of birth and online order history. However, importantly, the data does not include usable card or payment details, and it also does not include any account passwords.”

What should Marks & Spencer customers do?

Marks & Spencer has advised that customers should not take any action. However, they also wrote in their email to customers that “you might receive emails, calls or texts claiming to be from M&S when they are not, so do be cautious. Remember that we will never contact you and ask you to provide us with personal account information, like usermans, and we will never ask you to give us your password.”

What did M&S chief executive Stuart Machin say after the cyber attack?

After the cyber attack, Stuart Machin, the M&S chief executive said that the company would be writing to customers to let them know that "unfortunately, some personal customer information has been taken" but added that "Importantly, there is no evidence that the information has been shared.”

