Morrisons: Beleaguered supermarket chain sets itself £1bn savings target in week it announced cafes are to close
Morrisons issued a trading update this morning, in the week that it announced it would be closing a swathe of cafes and deli counters in its larger stores - and shutting some smaller stores completely - with about 360 people at risk of being made redundant.
In good news, it has reported rising sales in the three months to January - but in a tougher development it revealed that it has set itself a cost-savings target of £1 billion rather than £700m.
The grocery giant said sales were 2.4% up over the quarter to January 26, hitting £4bn. The company said it made £56 million in savings during the period and hiked its long-term savings target from £700 million to £1 billion.
Chief executive Rami Baitieh said Morrisons is trading in “a challenging environment” and that the savings target would “help us offset cost headwinds, invest for customers and remain competitive in a fast-changing market”.
