Two childhood classics are set to disappear from shelves following a decline in sales, maker Nestlé has announced. Nestlé said the chocolate-covered Breakaways, which have been on the British shelves for 54 years will be discontinued from March to make way for new products.

The Breakaway, made with wholemeal, oat and coconut flours, was launched in 1970 by Rowntree Mackintosh before being acquired by Nestlé in 1988. As well as the Breakaway, Nestle is also discontinuing Yorkie Biscuit bars – not to be confused with Yorkie chocolate bars, which are “staying for good”.

A Nestle spokeswoman said: “We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but it’s time for us to say goodbye to Breakaway. We have seen a decline in the sales of Breakaway over the past few years and, unfortunately, we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue it.

“By saying goodbye to Breakaway, we can focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ tastebuds." She added: "While we know it’s sad to see Yorkie Biscuit go, we want to assure shoppers that we have plenty of exciting new products lined up for 2024. Watch this space.”

In November, the giant food and drinks company discontinued another classic, the Caramac bar after 64 years, blaming falling sales on its decision.

Breakaway fans have since expressed their disappointment on X, saying that the announcement has "ruined" their day." One said: "The news of Nestle discontinuing Breakaway has legit ruined my day." Another commented: "Another biscuit tin favorite is being discontinued, @Nestle needs to remember the old slogan 'don’t takeaway my breakaway'."

One person said: "Nestlé discontinuing Breakaway bars and Yorkie biscuits bars is a scandal! Where do we riot?". One wrote: "I'm a little saddened that after 54 years Breakaway biscuit bars will soon be no longer. A staple of my school packed lunches, they are being withdrawn because of falling sales."