Octopus Energy customers are complaining they can't log in to their accounts via the app and website.

Customers trying to access their accounts with renewable energy firm Octopus Energy are experiencing problems logging in today (August 7). The company has confirmed they are aware of the problem and are "on the case".

Downdetector, the website which offers a realtime overview of issues and outages with services, is showing a spike in the number of problem reports logged, beginning at around 11am this morning. The website also shows 99% of reported problems are to do with 'login' and 'website' - 50% and 49% respectively.

One customer took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: "I am having issues trying signing in via app and desktop, just now 11am Thursday 7th August. Are you doing site maintenance etc? Saying password or email is wrong, and/or sign in passkeys also not signing in either."

A spokespeson for Octopus Energy replied: "We're on the case John, we're just helping the hamsters get back on their wheels, in the meantime DM us and we'll help."

Another user said: "Unableto log in to the Octopus app for the last few hours! What is going on??" In what seems to be more positive news for customers, Octopus replied: "Het Steve, the hamsters jumped back on their wheels and are running at top speeds now. Should be all good for you now, but do pop me a DM if I can help.