Poundland closing down: 18 more stores' closure dates confirmed - full list
The retailer announced on August 26 that 68 stores would be closing after it received court approval for its restructuring process - after telling the court that it would slide into administration if the plan was not ratified. Since then 11 of those have received a stay of execution, but the announcement of the closing-down sales confirms which are the remaining sites to shut.
Poundland has confirmed that the 18 shops below will close before the end of November and says that there are “extensive clearance sales” at these sites, with reductions of up to 40 per cent, and items being marked down until they are sold. It includes stock in homewares, groceries, clothing and health and beauty.
Barristers for the retailer had told a hearing earlier today (August 26) that it would be placed into administration by Friday and was set to run out of money by September 7 if the plan was not approved.
The full list of Poundland stores which are newly confirmed to close before the end of November are:
- Twickenham - closing October 5
- Westhoughton – closing date TBC
- Market Harborough – closing October 9
- Porthcawl – closing October 10
- Lowestoft – closing date TBC
- Colne – closing October 11
- Musselburgh – closing October 12
- Livingston – closing date TBC
- Rochdale – closing October 13
- Leicester – closing October 17
- Tenby – closing October 18
- Walsall – closing October 29
- Matlock – closing November 2
- Carlisle – closing November 9
- Burnley – closing date TBC
- Witham – closing November 12
- Peckham – closing November 20
- Launceston – closing November 29
The Poundland stores which were already earmarked for closure are:
- Blackburn, Lancashire
- Cookstown, Northern Ireland
- Erdington, West Midlands
- Kimberley Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
- Horsham, West Sussex
- North End, Portsmouth
- Hull Kingston retail park, East Yorkshire
- Kettering, Northamptonshire
- Omagh, Northern Ireland
- Shepherd’s Bush, Greater London
- Southport, Merseyside
- Taunton, Somerset
- Ammanford, Wales
- Birmingham Fort Shopping Park, West Midlands
- Cardiff, Wales
- Cramlington, Northumberland
- Leicester, Leicestershire
- Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire
- Port Glasgow, Scotland
- Seaham, County Durham
- Shrewsbury, Shropshire
- Tunbridge Wells, Kent
- Bedford, Bedfordshire
- Bidston Moss, Merseyside
- Broxburn, Scotland
- Craigavon, Northern Ireland
- Dartmouth, Devon
- East Dulwich, Greater London
- Falmouth, Cornwall
- Hull St Andrew retail park, East Yorkshire
- Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland
- Perth, Scotland
- Poole, Dorset
- Sunderland Pallion retail park, Tyne and Wear
- Stafford, Staffordshire
- Thornaby, North Yorkshire
- Worcester, Worcestershire
- Brigg, North Lincolnshire
- Canterbury, Kent
- Coventry Hertford Street, West Midlands
- Newcastle Killingworth Centre, Tyne and Wear
- Kings Heath, West Midlands
- Peterborough Orton Gate shopping centre, Cambridgeshire
- Peterlee, County Durham
- Rainham, Kent
- Salford, Greater Manchester
- Sheldon, West Midlands
- Wells, Somerset
- Whitechapel, Greater London
- Swiss Cottage, Greater London
- Southampton West Quay, Hampshire
- Chiswick, Greater London
These stores were among 11 which received a stay of execution
- Irvine, Scotland
- Brighton
- Anniesland, Glasgow