Poundland has revealed which of its stores are holding closing-down sales before they shut for good.

The retailer announced on August 26 that 68 stores would be closing after it received court approval for its restructuring process - after telling the court that it would slide into administration if the plan was not ratified. Since then 11 of those have received a stay of execution, but the announcement of the closing-down sales confirms which are the remaining sites to shut.

Signs in the window of Poundland in North End in Portsmouth, which closed on September 20. | Joe Williams

Poundland has confirmed that the 18 shops below will close before the end of November and says that there are “extensive clearance sales” at these sites, with reductions of up to 40 per cent, and items being marked down until they are sold. It includes stock in homewares, groceries, clothing and health and beauty.

The full list of Poundland stores which are newly confirmed to close before the end of November are:

Twickenham - closing October 5

Westhoughton – closing date TBC

Market Harborough – closing October 9

Porthcawl – closing October 10

Lowestoft – closing date TBC

Colne – closing October 11

Musselburgh – closing October 12

Livingston – closing date TBC

Rochdale – closing October 13

Leicester – closing October 17

Tenby – closing October 18

Walsall – closing October 29

Matlock – closing November 2

Carlisle – closing November 9

Burnley – closing date TBC

Witham – closing November 12

Peckham – closing November 20

Launceston – closing November 29

The Poundland stores which were already earmarked for closure are:

Blackburn, Lancashire

Cookstown, Northern Ireland

Erdington, West Midlands

Kimberley Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Horsham, West Sussex

North End, Portsmouth

Hull Kingston retail park, East Yorkshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Omagh, Northern Ireland

Shepherd’s Bush, Greater London

Southport, Merseyside

Taunton, Somerset

Ammanford, Wales

Birmingham Fort Shopping Park, West Midlands

Cardiff, Wales

Cramlington, Northumberland

Leicester, Leicestershire

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire

Port Glasgow, Scotland

Seaham, County Durham

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Bidston Moss, Merseyside

Broxburn, Scotland

Craigavon, Northern Ireland

Dartmouth, Devon

East Dulwich, Greater London

Falmouth, Cornwall

Hull St Andrew retail park, East Yorkshire

Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland

Perth, Scotland

Poole, Dorset

Sunderland Pallion retail park, Tyne and Wear

Stafford, Staffordshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Worcester, Worcestershire

Brigg, North Lincolnshire

Canterbury, Kent

Coventry Hertford Street, West Midlands

Newcastle Killingworth Centre, Tyne and Wear

Kings Heath, West Midlands

Peterborough Orton Gate shopping centre, Cambridgeshire

Peterlee, County Durham

Rainham, Kent

Salford, Greater Manchester

Sheldon, West Midlands

Wells, Somerset

Whitechapel, Greater London

Swiss Cottage, Greater London

Southampton West Quay, Hampshire

Chiswick, Greater London

These stores were among 11 which received a stay of execution

Irvine, Scotland

Brighton

Anniesland, Glasgow