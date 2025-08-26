Poundland has avoided collapse after a restructuring plan was approved by High Court judge.

Just days before the company would have gone under, a restructure will see £60m invested to keep the retailer afloat - at the cost of 68 stores across the country.

Barristers for the retailer had told a hearing earlier today (August 26) that it would be placed into administration by Friday and was set to run out of money by September 7 if the plan was not approved.

Poundland, founded in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, in 1990, had approximately 14,700 staff members and operated around 800 stores when it was sold by Pepco Group to Peach Bidco, a subsidiary of private equity firm Gordon Brothers, for £1 in June.

The company then announced plans to shut 68 stores, which would affect around 1,000 staff.

Poundland also said it would close its frozen and digital distribution site at Darton, South Yorkshire, later this year and another warehouse at Springvale in Bilston, West Midlands, early next year, impacting a further 350 jobs.

The company also plans to stop online sales through its website next month, and to retire its Perks app.

A number of stores have already closed, with more set to shut down for good before the end of the month. Here is the full list of closing locations:

Blackburn, Lancashire

Cookstown, Northern Ireland

Erdington, West Midlands

Kimberley Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Horsham, West Sussex

Hull Kingston retail park, East Yorkshire

Kettering, Northamptonshire

Omagh, Northern Ireland

Shepherd’s Bush, Greater London

Southport, Merseyside

Taunton, Somerset

This store will shut on September 14:

Irvine, Scotland

The following stores have already closed:

Ammanford, Wales

Birmingham Fort Shopping Park, West Midlands

Cardiff, Wales

Cramlington, Northumberland

Leicester, Leicestershire

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire

Port Glasgow, Scotland

Seaham, County Durham

Shrewsbury, Shropshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Bedford, Bedfordshire

Bidston Moss, Merseyside

Broxburn, Scotland

Craigavon, Northern Ireland

Dartmouth, Devon

East Dulwich, Greater London

Falmouth, Cornwall

Hull St Andrew retail park, East Yorkshire

Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland

Perth, Scotland

Poole, Dorset

Sunderland Pallion retail park, Tyne and Wear

Stafford, Staffordshire

Thornaby, North Yorkshire

Worcester, Worcestershire

Brigg, North Lincolnshire

Canterbury, Kent

Coventry Hertford Street, West Midlands

Newcastle Killingworth Centre, Tyne and Wear

Kings Heath, West Midlands

Peterborough Orton Gate shopping centre, Cambridgeshire

Peterlee, County Durham

Rainham, Kent

Salford, Greater Manchester

Sheldon, West Midlands

Wells, Somerset

Whitechapel, Greater London

Swiss Cottage, Greater London

Southampton West Quay, Hampshire

Chiswick, Greater London

Poundland said it will shut down 16 more stores but has not yet identified their locations.