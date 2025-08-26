Poundland: More than 60 stores to shut as restructuring plan confirmed - full list of closures
Just days before the company would have gone under, a restructure will see £60m invested to keep the retailer afloat - at the cost of 68 stores across the country.
Barristers for the retailer had told a hearing earlier today (August 26) that it would be placed into administration by Friday and was set to run out of money by September 7 if the plan was not approved.
Poundland, founded in Burton upon Trent, Staffordshire, in 1990, had approximately 14,700 staff members and operated around 800 stores when it was sold by Pepco Group to Peach Bidco, a subsidiary of private equity firm Gordon Brothers, for £1 in June.
The company then announced plans to shut 68 stores, which would affect around 1,000 staff.
Poundland also said it would close its frozen and digital distribution site at Darton, South Yorkshire, later this year and another warehouse at Springvale in Bilston, West Midlands, early next year, impacting a further 350 jobs.
The company also plans to stop online sales through its website next month, and to retire its Perks app.
A number of stores have already closed, with more set to shut down for good before the end of the month. Here is the full list of closing locations:
Blackburn, Lancashire
Cookstown, Northern Ireland
Erdington, West Midlands
Kimberley Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
Horsham, West Sussex
Hull Kingston retail park, East Yorkshire
Kettering, Northamptonshire
Omagh, Northern Ireland
Shepherd’s Bush, Greater London
Southport, Merseyside
Taunton, Somerset
This store will shut on September 14:
Irvine, Scotland
The following stores have already closed:
Ammanford, Wales
Birmingham Fort Shopping Park, West Midlands
Cardiff, Wales
Cramlington, Northumberland
Leicester, Leicestershire
Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire
Port Glasgow, Scotland
Seaham, County Durham
Shrewsbury, Shropshire
Tunbridge Wells, Kent
Bedford, Bedfordshire
Bidston Moss, Merseyside
Broxburn, Scotland
Craigavon, Northern Ireland
Dartmouth, Devon
East Dulwich, Greater London
Falmouth, Cornwall
Hull St Andrew retail park, East Yorkshire
Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland
Perth, Scotland
Poole, Dorset
Sunderland Pallion retail park, Tyne and Wear
Stafford, Staffordshire
Thornaby, North Yorkshire
Worcester, Worcestershire
Brigg, North Lincolnshire
Canterbury, Kent
Coventry Hertford Street, West Midlands
Newcastle Killingworth Centre, Tyne and Wear
Kings Heath, West Midlands
Peterborough Orton Gate shopping centre, Cambridgeshire
Peterlee, County Durham
Rainham, Kent
Salford, Greater Manchester
Sheldon, West Midlands
Wells, Somerset
Whitechapel, Greater London
Swiss Cottage, Greater London
Southampton West Quay, Hampshire
Chiswick, Greater London
Poundland said it will shut down 16 more stores but has not yet identified their locations.