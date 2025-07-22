Poundland to close 25 stores in August - full list
Gordon Brothers, an investment group which owns Laura Ashley, bought the beleaguered high street chain from Pepco in June.
It warned then in court documents that 68 stores would have to go as part of its restructuring, and now the results of that are being seen.
This week a Poundland in Whiteley, near Fareham has closed, and it has emerged that 10 stores will close on Sunday, August 10, with a further 15 to close the following Sunday, August 17.
The August 10 Poundland closures
- Ammanford
- Birmingham Fort
- Cardiff Valegate
- Cramlington
- Leicester
- Long Eaton
- Port Glasgow
- Seaham
- Shrewsbury
- Tunbridge Wells
The August 17 Poundland closures
- Bedford
- Bidston Moss
- Broxburn
- Craigavon
- Dartmouth
- East Dulwich
- Falmouth
- Hull St Andrews
- Newtonabbey
- Perth
- Poole
- Sunderland
- Stafford
- Thornaby
- Worcester
This leaves 43 stores on the hitlist, but of those three have already closed, including in Swiss Cottage and Chiswick in London and West Quay in Southampton.
The chain has more than 800 shops across the UK and employs about 16,000 people.
Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said: “While our anticipated network of around 650–700 stores remains a sizeable one, we entirely understand how disappointing it will be for customers when one nearby closes.”
When the store closures were announced, it also revealed plans to close distribution centres at Darton in South Yorkshire and Bilston in the West Midlands, saying as it is cutting back on food lines it needs a smaller logistics operation.
