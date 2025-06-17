Poundland’s new owners have revealed that they will close almost 70 stores as they try to make the business profitable again.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week the discount chain was bought from Polish retailer Pepco by Gordon Brothers, an investment firm that already owns Laura Ashley.

Today Gordon Brothers has set out a plan to get Poundland back to growth - but it involves some pruning of the business. There is a financial “restructuring” plan which will need court approval. Gordon Brothers says that there has been “an extended period of under-performance”, and that this plan will Poundland financially sustainable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poundland is set to shut dozens of stores after being sold for £1 to investment firm Gordon Brothers | Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

If approved by the court, Poundland’s restructuring plan is expected to result in:

The closure of 68 stores and rent reductions across other locations which will result, in a network of between 650 to 700 stores.

Poundland stopping selling frozen food

Reducing the range of chilled food on offer which will in future, be based around the £3 meal deal and essentials such as milk.

The closure of Poundland’s frozen and digital distribution centre at Darton, South Yorkshire this year and its national distribution centre at Springvale in Bilston, West Midlands in early 2026. Its existing distribution centres in Wigan and Harlow will take on work from there, but this will be reduced because of smaller food range.

Changes to Poundland’s digital presence, converting Poundland.co.uk from a transactional website to a brand website, and the end of its Perks app.

The return of ranges lost during the transition to Pepco-sourced products – for example a greater depth of womenswear, the return of key seasonal general merchandise ranges and the restoration of some product categories.

Impacted creditors have been contacted to inform them of the plan and the court timetable is expected to conclude in late summer.

Barry Williams, managing director of Poundland said: “It’s no secret that we have much work to do to get Poundland back on track. While Poundland remains a strong brand, serving 20m-plus shoppers each year, our performance for a significant period has fallen short of our high standards and action is needed to enable the business to return to growth.

“It’s sincerely regrettable that this plan includes the closure of stores and distribution centres, but it’s necessary if we’re to achieve our goal of securing the future of thousands of jobs and hundreds of stores. It goes without saying that if our plans are approved, we will do all we can to support colleagues who will be directly affected by the changes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court-sanctioned process applies to creditors in the UK. It does not cover Poundland’s operations in the Republic of Ireland and Isle of Man, where it trades as Dealz nor trade suppliers in either the UK or Republic of Ireland.