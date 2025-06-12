Poundland: Pepco reveals it has sold discount chain to Laura Ashley owner Gordon Brothers - will Poundland stores shut?
Pepco has sold discount chain Poundland to investment firm Gordon Brothers, which owns Laura Ashley.
Pepco has owned the brand, which has 818 stores, since 2016. Several investment firms and private equity groups had put in proposals to buy the business since it was put on the market earlier this year, according to reports that emerged in the spring.
However, as part of the deal, Poundland is set to undergo a restructuring plan. Poundland said the details will be communicated “in due course”.
Stephan Borchert, Pepco Group chief executive, said: “This transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the group and focusing on our successful Pepco business.”
It has been speculated that dozens of Poundland stores could close as part of a takeover, but nothing has yet been confirmed on this.
Last month Pepco said it wanted to offload Poundland as part of a wider shift away from food and drinks. It came as the group reported weak Poundland sales over the past half-year, cutting the brand’s trading guidance for the year as a result.
The wider Poland-based Pepco Group saw total revenues grow by 4.3 per cent to €3.34bn (£2.82bn) for the half-year. Growth in its Pepco brand was offset by Poundland’s tribulations.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.