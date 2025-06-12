A high street chain has been sold to a new owner for a “nominal sum”.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pepco has sold discount chain Poundland to investment firm Gordon Brothers, which owns Laura Ashley.

Pepco has owned the brand, which has 818 stores, since 2016. Several investment firms and private equity groups had put in proposals to buy the business since it was put on the market earlier this year, according to reports that emerged in the spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, as part of the deal, Poundland is set to undergo a restructuring plan. Poundland said the details will be communicated “in due course”.

Stephan Borchert, Pepco Group chief executive, said: “This transaction will strongly support our accelerated value creation programme by simplifying the group and focusing on our successful Pepco business.”

Poundland has been sold by its owner Pepco | Rui Vieira/PA Wire

It has been speculated that dozens of Poundland stores could close as part of a takeover, but nothing has yet been confirmed on this.

Last month Pepco said it wanted to offload Poundland as part of a wider shift away from food and drinks. It came as the group reported weak Poundland sales over the past half-year, cutting the brand’s trading guidance for the year as a result.

The wider Poland-based Pepco Group saw total revenues grow by 4.3 per cent to €3.34bn (£2.82bn) for the half-year. Growth in its Pepco brand was offset by Poundland’s tribulations.