Primark has expanded its click and collect service to more UK stores to allow shoppers to get hold of their bargain products more easily. The high street fashion retailer has now introduced the service to 32 more stores across the UK.
Primark first launched the click and collect service in 25 shops in the north of England and Wales in November last year. The service allows customers to buy items online before picking them up from a store to minimise the time spent browsing in the store.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Customers using click and collect can shop around 1,500 items across baby, kids and nursery products and toys, with hundreds of items exclusive to Click + Collect. This includes kids’ essentials such as multipacks of bestselling products, as well as new items from Primark’s brand partners and larger nursery décor and toys.
Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “It’s a really exciting moment for us as we take our Click + Collect trial to the next level and bring it to 32 of our stores in and around London. This means the service is now available in around a third of our UK stores, giving even more customers the added choice and convenience Click + Collect offers and complementing experience within our stores.
“The feedback we’ve had from customers in the stores already in the trial has been really encouraging so we’re looking forward to learning more as we expand the trial further.”
The stores offering the service range from Hackney to Hammersmith and Staines to Westfield Stratford and vary from multi-storey flagships on either end of Oxford Street, destination stores in Bluewater, Lakeside and Westfield White City, and smaller high street locations like Tooting and Woolwich. As well as the exclusive ranges, customers of the smaller stores in the trial will benefit from access to products normally only found in larger stores.
Advertisement
Advertisement
After browsing online and adding items to a virtual shopping basket, customers can choose a day to collect, up to seven days ahead, from their chosen store. Orders will be available for collection from two days after they have been placed with a £10 minimum order value and no delivery charge. Click + Collect customers can also pay for any additional in-store finds when collecting their order from the dedicated Click + Collect desk, enabling them to skip potential in-store queues.
Primark Click & Collect - list of locations
Full list of Primark stores getting click and collect
- Bexleyheath, The Broadway, DA6 7HF
- Bluewater, Upper Thames Walk, DA9 9SQ
- Bromley, 162 High Street, BR1 1H
- Charlton, Brocklebank Retail Park, SE7 7SX
- Croydon, 5 - 9 North End, High Street, CR9 1SX
- Dartford, 58 - 60 High Street, DA1 1DE
- Ealing, Ealing Broadway Centre, W5 5JY
- East Ham, 51 High Street North, E6 1HZ
- Hackney, 365 - 371 Mare Street, E8 1HY
- Hammersmith, Kings Mall Shopping Centre, W6 0PZ
- Harrow, St Ann’s Shopping Centre, HA1 1AT
- Hounslow, 165 - 169 High Street, TW3 1QL
- Ilford, 129-133 High Rd, IG1 1DE
- Kilburn, 54 - 56 High Street, NW6 4HJ
- Kingston, 76 Eden Street, KT1 1DJ
- Lakeside Shopping Centre, RM20 2ZP
- London Oxford Street East, 14-28 Oxford Street, W1D 1AU
- London Oxford Street West, 499 - 517 Oxford Street, W1K 7DA
- Lewisham, Lewisham High Street, SE13 6JL
- Peckham, 51- 57 Rye Lane, SE15 5EY
- Romford, 33 - 35 South Street, RM1 1NJ
- Staines, Elmsleigh Shopping Centre, TW18 4QB
- Stratford, Westfield Stratford City, E20 1EL
- Sutton, St. Nicholas Shopping Centre, SM1 1AX
- Tooting, 31 - 39 Mitcham Road, SW17 9PA
- Uxbridge, 1 Chequers Mall, UB8 1LN
- Wandsworth, 32-34 Southside, SW18 4TF
- Watford, 109-111 High Street, WD17 2TA
- Wembley, 508 High Road, HA9 7B
- White City, Westfield London Shopping Centre, W12 7GF
- Wood Green, The Mall, High Road, N22 6YQ
- Woolwich, 18 - 28 Hare Street, SE18 6LZ
Primark stores already offering click and collect
- Birkenhead, Grange Road, CH41 6EA
- Blackburn, The Mall Blackburn, BB1 7JG
- Blackpool, Bank Hey Street, FY1 4RY
- Bolton, Crompton Place Shopping, BL1 1EA
- Broughton, Broughton Shopping Park, CH4 0DE
- Burnley, Charter Walk Shopping Centre, BB11 1BB
- Bury, The Rock Shopping Centre, BL9 0ND
- Carlisle, English Street, CA3 8NX
- Chester, Foregate Street, CH1 1HAHuddersfield, New Street, HD1 2TR
- Lancaster, Marketgate Shopping Centre, LA1 1JF
- Liverpool, Church Street, L1 3AY
- Llandudno, Parc Llandudno Retail Park, LL30 1PX
- Manchester, Market Street, M1 1WA
- Manchester, The Trafford Centre, M17 8AS
- Oldham, Market Place, OL1 3AB
- Preston, Fishergate Shopping Centre, PR1 8HJ
- Sheffield, Meadowhall, S9 1ER
- Sheffield, The Moor, S1 4PA
- Southport, Chapel Street, PR8 1AE
- Stockport, Chestergate, SK1 1NT
- Wallasey, Cherry Tree Shopping Centre, CH44 5TL
- Warrington, Golden Square, WA1 1QB
- Wigan, Standishgate, WN1 1UP
- Wrexham, Regent Street, LL11 1RY
Customers who don’t live or work near one of the 57 trial Click + Collect stores can still visit the Primark website to browse current ranges and check availability of their favourite products using the stock-checker before heading into their local store.