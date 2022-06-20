You could soon be able to reserve certain Primark clothing or shoes for pick up at a store near you

Fashion fans have long been calling for Primark to offer an option to shop via their website, and now the retailer is taking their first step into online shopping.

The fast fashion chain will be trialling a click and collect option from some of their UK-based stores.

Up until now, Primark has only used its website to give customers a preview of clothes on sale.

More recently, shoppers have been able to use the website to access information about stock levels in local stores , but they must still visit their local store to buy items.

So, which stores will offer the click and collect service for shoppers, and are online orders and deliveries just around the corner?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which Primark stores will offer a click and collect service?

The high street retailer, which is owned by Associated British Foods (ABF) will launch the trial at 25 of its stores in the north-west of England.

Click and collect and in-store returns will be offered free as part of the trial.

When will the click and collect service be available?

Shoppers will be able to use the click and collect service by the end of the year, Primark has said.

The ABF said: “In-store collection will be available from designated areas, designed to be welcoming and situated in the heart of the store.”

Which product lines will be available via click and collect?

Primark has confirmed that its click and collect service will cover children’s clothing and accessories as it tries to draw more families into its stores.

“We have chosen a much-expanded range of children’s products for this trial, which we believe has the potential to satisfy unfulfilled demand, driving footfall from both existing and new customers to deliver incremental sales in store,” ABF said as part of a trading update on Monday 20 June.

How many items will shoppers be able to buy via click and collect?

Customers will be able to order from about 2,000 items online, including children’s clothing and nursery furniture.

The retailer said they believed the click and collect option would be “particularly attractive for our customers who do not regularly shop in our larger stores”.

The ABF added: “This trial will enable us to provide more fashion, licence and lifestyle products to more customers and more often.”

Around 40% of the items available will be exclusive to click-and-collect customers.

How will the trial work?

The orders will be processed and dispatched to store from a dedicated UK distribution centre.

Primark’s suppliers will prepare the stock in cartons in a way which will enable simple and efficient picking at the warehouse.

The picking and packing will be carried out manually during the trial with plans to automate in the future.

Will online orders and deliveries be available soon?

There is sadly no indication that Primark will start offering online orders and deliveries soon.