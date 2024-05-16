Superdrug’s refitted store at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh in Northern Ireland. It is three times its original size

Superdrug will create 500 jobs this year as it opens 25 new stores

A high street pharmacy and beauty retailer is planning to open 25 new stores this year - as well carrying out facelifts of several existing shops.

Superdrug is marking its 60th year, and says it is targeting “prime retail destinations”, with a plan that could create more than 500 jobs across the country.

It has not released a full list of its upcoming openings, but locations in the pipeline include shopping centres such as St David’s in Cardiff, Bluewater Shopping Centre, and Westfield Stratford City. Superdrug has already doubled the size of its Craigavon store in Northern Ireland to 5,800sq ft and extended its store at Lakeside Thurrock to 7,669sq ft.

Superdrug Cardiff, which was one of its original Beauty Studio concept stores, will be moving to a new 11,300sq ft store with a brand-new treatment studio, offering make-up services, beauty and piercings. Its new Westfield Stratford City store is doubling in size to 9,892sq ft and will be one of the retailer’s biggest sites when it opens in the summer. Superdrug will also be extending seven existing shops and refitting 60 more this year.

Superdrug property director Nigel Duxbury said: “We’ve changed a lot in the 60 years since the first Superdrug store opened in Putney High Street, but we remain as committed as ever to providing a seamless shopping experience for our customers, offering the very best in accessible health and beauty.

“This investment into bricks-and-mortar means we can grow our footprint in key locations and highlights our ongoing commitment to high streets and retail shopping destinations, which are an integral part of local communities and economy.

