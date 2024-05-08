Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High street banking group TSB has announced that it will close 36 branches and cut 250 jobs over the next year.

The banking lender will cut jobs in the fraud operations department, as well as central operations and staff members who work at the branches which have been listed for closure. The branch closures will begin in September 2024, with a handful of other set to shutter up in May 2025.

Trade union Unite has labelled the decision as a “grave mistake”. Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said: “These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network.”

A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services. We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”

The full list of closures are:

2024

Alloa - September 19

Bedworth - September 3

Birmingham, Pype Hayes - September 26

Bridlington - September 12

Buxton - September 10

Carmarthen, Blue Street - September 17

Cwmbran, General Rees Square - September 18

Dovercourt - September 5

Edinburgh, Leith - September 17

Felixstowe - September 10

Frome - September 19

Glasgow, Cardonald - September 25

Glasgow, Castlemilk - September 24

Haddington - September 5

Hounslow - September 4

Lerwick - September 10

Leven - September 18

London, Bethnal Green - September 11

London, Clapham - September 12

Longton - September 11

Manchester, Middleton - September 12

Newcastle Upon Tyne, Milvain - September 18

Peterhead - September 25

Sheerness - September 24

Stornoway - September 3

Torquay, St Marychurch - September 25

Whitehaven - September 4