TSB: high street banking group to close 36 bank branches and cut 250 jobs - full list of closures
High street banking group TSB has announced that it will close 36 branches and cut 250 jobs over the next year.
The banking lender will cut jobs in the fraud operations department, as well as central operations and staff members who work at the branches which have been listed for closure. The branch closures will begin in September 2024, with a handful of other set to shutter up in May 2025.
Trade union Unite has labelled the decision as a “grave mistake”. Unite’s regional officer Andy Case said: “These workers perform essential work in the fraud departments and across the branch network.”
A spokesman for TSB said: “The decision to close a branch is never taken lightly, but our customers are now doing most of their banking digitally and we need to move to a better balance of digital and face-to-face services. We remain committed to a national branch network and through innovation and integration with video, telephone, digital, branch and other face-to-face services TSB customers have more ways to bank with us than ever before.”
The full list of closures are:
2024
- Alloa - September 19
- Bedworth - September 3
- Birmingham, Pype Hayes - September 26
- Bridlington - September 12
- Buxton - September 10
- Carmarthen, Blue Street - September 17
- Cwmbran, General Rees Square - September 18
- Dovercourt - September 5
- Edinburgh, Leith - September 17
- Felixstowe - September 10
- Frome - September 19
- Glasgow, Cardonald - September 25
- Glasgow, Castlemilk - September 24
- Haddington - September 5
- Hounslow - September 4
- Lerwick - September 10
- Leven - September 18
- London, Bethnal Green - September 11
- London, Clapham - September 12
- Longton - September 11
- Manchester, Middleton - September 12
- Newcastle Upon Tyne, Milvain - September 18
- Peterhead - September 25
- Sheerness - September 24
- Stornoway - September 3
- Torquay, St Marychurch - September 25
- Whitehaven - September 4
- Amble - May 2025
- Aylsham - May 2025
- Banff - May 2025
- Bedlington - May 2025
- Bude - May 2025
- Crook - May 2025
- Flint - May 2025
- Tenbury Wells - May 2025
- Whitchurch - May 2025
